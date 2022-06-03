Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has issued a revision to the face mask order that came into effect on Wednesday (June 1) to clarify that in general circumstances face masks must still be worn in public.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 June 2022, 09:42AM

The revision to the wording of the face mask order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (June 2). Image: PR Phuket

The revision to the order was signed and dated as issued by Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (June 2).

The revision to the order was posted online at 8:22pm last night (June 2).

Without repealing the May 31 order, the revision replaced a section of key wording in the May original order, actually dated May 31.

The revision now plainly states: “Wear a mask or cloth mask to prevent the spread of disease, reduce the risk of infection and prevent unhygienic conditions to limit disease outbreaks when outside the dwelling, personal vehicle or when in public, except that the mask or cloth mask can be removed during eating or drinking or while exercising or to verify identity with government officials and comply with universal prevention measures.”

The revision came as much confusion followed the announcement of the original order, with many news media outlets announcing that Phuket had dropped the outdoor mask mandate.

The May 31 order had eased restrictions on wearing face masks in certain areas, but not repealed the requirement entirely.

People are no longer required to wear face masks at beachs, in public parks or at other public venues where people can remain at least two metres from each other.

In its report of the easing of face mask measures in Phuket, the Bangkok Post cited Don Limnanthapisit, chairman of the Muang Kao Phuket community, saying he did not see anything new in the order, except the exemptions.

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, chairman of the Phuket Tourism Counci, said what was new in the latest order was that people were allowed to be free of masks at beaches, parks and stadiums if they were at least two metres apart.