PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong paid a visit to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter at the Bang Kanun Forest Park in Thalang yesterday (Dec 5) to check on the progress being made on renovations being made to the facility.

Wednesday 6 December 2017, 11:00AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspects the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang yesterday (Dec 5). Photo: PR Dept

Gov Norraphat noted that developments have progressed at the shelter, which now looks after about 500 stray dogs after an approved renovation budget of B1.3 million.

Upgrades that have been made include updating the facilities roof structure, installation of a waste disposal system, renovations to the animal clinic, development of a sanctuary for sick animals, a new office building, and the establishment of a dog food donation centre.

“Living conditions for the dogs have been vastly improved from the original habitat,” said Gov Norraphat.

“It is now easier to keep the facility clean due to having the ground re-paved with cement. In the past when the dogs excreted it will accumulate and make the area smelly.

“But now there is a pipe system within the enclosure where waste can be washed away easily and it is no longer constantly smelly,” said Governor Norraphat.

“The dogs are now in a good and hygienic environment as they improve and upgrade the homeless shelter at Bang Kanun Forest Park, which aligns with the ‘Keep Phuket Clean by our Hands and Heart’ project,” he added.

The make-over inspection is a part of Gov Norraphat’s announcement at a press conference last Friday (Dec 1) that Phuket’s local government are launching a new strategy to manage Phuket’s stray dogs under the “Disease-free animals, rabies-free humans” royal project initiated by HRH Princess Chulabhorn Walailak.

“There are an estimated 11,500 dogs in Phuket, about a thousand of which are stray dogs that live in public spaces, around tourism attractions, and have a risk of rabies,” said the Governor last week.

The renovations of the dog shelter were suggested in May when Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok together with Surajit Witchuwan of the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office joined a meeting to discuss the island’s homeless dogs and pet control at Phuket Provincial Office in Phuket Town. (See story here.)