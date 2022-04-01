tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules

Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew held an event yesterday (Mar 31) specifically to call on the media to publicise “important COVID-19 policies of the province”.

COVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 April 2022, 09:15AM

Governor Narong leading the meeting at the old Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 31). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong leading the meeting at the old Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 31). Photo: PR Phuket

The press were called to the old Phuket Provincial Hall, where they were addressed by Governor Narong, accompanied by Phuket Vice Governors Pichet Panaphong and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

“Today’s press conference has an important issue regarding the current situation of COVID-19, where the number of infected people in the province has dropped sequentially while preparing measures to prevent the spread during the Songkran holiday,” Governor Narong said, according to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket)

“People will come here, and we hereby are asking people to strictly follow the measures set by the Ministry of Public Health,” Governor Narong said.

“It is also a statement on the situation of tourism in Phuket, including a tourism revitalisation plan,” he added, said the PR Phuket report.

“There is also the issue of landscaping improvements along different roads and places in order to create beauty, especially in the matter of planting bougainvillaea trees, which are the official trees of Phuket provincial, by allowing local government organisations to take action,” Governor narong continued.

EPL predictions

“In the past, it has been found that there have been several operations such as on Thepkrasattri Rd. It also emphasises on the cleanliness of the country as well,” Governor Narong said, concluded the PR Phuket report.

While the report of the special press conference did not mention any of the COVID-19 requirements in effect, The Phuket News would like to point out that Governor Narong Wednesday night last week issued a new provincial order to ensure that domestic tourists looking to travel to Phuket during the Songkran holidays were aware of the COVID requirements for entering the province.

To read the requirements, click here.

Note: This is not an April Fool’s story.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 01 April 2022 - 10:24:09 

Stop cutting down decades old trees to make  4 lane racetracks.  You could land a 747 on the road  between ban Don and Thailand- and it just bottlenecks  at both ends with long waits to get through Thalang lights. All so taxis can travel at  unsafe speeds.

Fascinated | 01 April 2022 - 09:29:51 

A press briefing on COVID which provides little information on the confusion over the rules but blathers on about plants. Anyone remember a previous Gov who's plan saw a lucrative palm avenue planted all the way down Thepkasattri of which few remain, Follow the money!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks
Higher inflation rate predicted by BoT
Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians
TAT showcases Phuket and Phang Nga tourism delights to Mongolian travel agents and media
Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief
Phuket marks 227 new COVID cases, one more death
Putin’s gas threat as Ukraine, West dismiss de-escalation claim
‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect
RDS questions accuracy of antigen cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police prostitution extortion? Investigation into deadly rafting accident || March 31
Plea to help Phuket Town glue sniffer from doing more harm
Phuket as a ‘special administration area’ tabled at official meeting
Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues
Winners of Phuket Red Cross fair lucky draw announced
Phuket Bike Week is back

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Of course...not corruption...just misunderstandings (insert rolling eyeballs emoji). This rings ver...(Read More)

Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians

Why 8,455 Russian tourists ask or they may stay longer in Phuket? The Russian initiated agressive wa...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

Test and go, happy quarantine, Sandbox, ATK, RT-PCR, insurance, quarantine car, and on, and on... I...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

I note the date of the article (and the disclaimer)! god to read there's no corruption, just ...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

So incompetence [italics] causes corruption now, eh? "Every lie incurs a debt to the truth..&q...(Read More)

Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead

Colonial rule? Where are the soldiers, rifles and cannons? We're all just voicing opinions into ...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week is back

If I had a big bike, I would invite mr Phiphat and mr Wittaya to pay for 2 way transport of my big b...(Read More)

Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules

Stop cutting down decades old trees to make 4 lane racetracks. You could land a 747 on the road b...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

A corruption survey by NACC. Wow! With ranking! Now out of the blue a softening new fantasy phenomen...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Well Well today it’s a April 1. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 