Governor calls on media to tell people about Phuket COVID rules

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew held an event yesterday (Mar 31) specifically to call on the media to publicise “important COVID-19 policies of the province”.

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 April 2022, 09:15AM

Governor Narong leading the meeting at the old Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 31). Photo: PR Phuket

The press were called to the old Phuket Provincial Hall, where they were addressed by Governor Narong, accompanied by Phuket Vice Governors Pichet Panaphong and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

“Today’s press conference has an important issue regarding the current situation of COVID-19, where the number of infected people in the province has dropped sequentially while preparing measures to prevent the spread during the Songkran holiday,” Governor Narong said, according to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket)

“People will come here, and we hereby are asking people to strictly follow the measures set by the Ministry of Public Health,” Governor Narong said.

“It is also a statement on the situation of tourism in Phuket, including a tourism revitalisation plan,” he added, said the PR Phuket report.

“There is also the issue of landscaping improvements along different roads and places in order to create beauty, especially in the matter of planting bougainvillaea trees, which are the official trees of Phuket provincial, by allowing local government organisations to take action,” Governor narong continued.

“In the past, it has been found that there have been several operations such as on Thepkrasattri Rd. It also emphasises on the cleanliness of the country as well,” Governor Narong said, concluded the PR Phuket report.

While the report of the special press conference did not mention any of the COVID-19 requirements in effect, The Phuket News would like to point out that Governor Narong Wednesday night last week issued a new provincial order to ensure that domestic tourists looking to travel to Phuket during the Songkran holidays were aware of the COVID requirements for entering the province.

Note: This is not an April Fool’s story.