Governor breaches silence on new Phoenix salvage team

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today (Nov 8) finally publicly confirmed some details of the new salvage team hired to recover the wreck of the disaster-struck Phoenix tour boat.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 November 2018, 06:17PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) speaks to the press outside the Phuket Forestry Center on Phuket Rd in Phuket Town today (Nov 8). Photo: PR Dept

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, speaking to the press outside the Phuket Forestry Center on Phuket Rd in Phuket Town, Governor Phakaphong identified the new salvage company hired from Singapore as “Seaquest Marine Ltd”. “This new company let their divers come to the site since Nov 7 (yesterday), and are waiting for a 1,200-ton crane with an arm 100 metres long and a 34m boat to arrive from Singapore,” Gov Phakaphong said. Gov Phakaphong released no other details. Of note, standing silent beside Gov Phakaphong while the bare details were released was Wiwat Chitchertwong, the current Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office.