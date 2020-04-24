Governor assures Chinese in Phuket receiving good care

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has assured Chinese consular officials that all Chinese nationals, including tourists, had received good care in Phuket, and noted that the two “field hospitals” set up on the island were modelled on the “field hospitals” set up in Wuhan, China, ground zero for the COVID-19 global pandemic.

COVID-19CoronavirusChinesehealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 April 2020, 05:14PM

Governor Phakaphong delivered his assurances during a video conference held yesterday (Apr 23). Photo: PR Phuket

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, Governor Phakaphong through a video conference yesterday (Apr 23) explained to Ma Feng Chun, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Songkhla, “For fighting the COVID-19 virus, we were able to control the situation quickly because Phuket learned about the epidemic disease control model from China, especially the operation of the field hospitals.

“Phuket learned the field hospital management model from Wuhan City in China and successfully applied that in Phuket,” Governor Phakaphong said.

The COVID-19 situation in Phuket therefore improved accordingly, Gov Phakaphong said.

He added that of all the people tested for possible infection of the virus, only two Chinese tourists had tested positive. Both had recovered and returned home, he added.

“Chinese people in Phuket are receiving good care. For those unable to return to China, Phuket [officials] have arranged accommodation where they can wait until they are able to return to their home country,” he said.

According to the report, Governor Phakaphong gave no indication of how many Chinese nationals, including tourists, were still on the island.

Governor Phakaphong noted that the Phuket Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center was open 24 hours a day, he thanked the Chinese officials for their encouragement and support.

Mr Ma pointed out that the People’s Republic of China had given medical supplies to Thailand, and specifically Phuket, to help combat the spread of the virus.

He also credited China’s response to the outbreak to the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The People’s Republic of China has a large population, therefore it is more difficult to work with than other countries, and more difficult to receive help, care and support from various partners around the world, especially from Thailand,” he added.

“At this time, companies in the People’s Republic of China are working hard to produce masks and respirators to help people in allied countries suffering from the disease,’ Mr Ma said.

He also quoted Mr Xi Jinping in saying, “Virus without borders and racism. Therefore, humanity must work together to overcome this disease.”

“And to encourage Phuket people and the Governor to overcome this crisis this time,” Mr Ma concluded.