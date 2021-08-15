The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government warned over test kit deal

Government warned over test kit deal

BANGKOK: The Rural Doctors Society (RDS) has warned that the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and other state agencies must take responsibility if they proceed with a plan to procure 8.5 million sets of Chinese-made antigen test kits (ATKs).

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 15 August 2021, 08:47AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

“The GPO, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Rajavithi Hospital and the Public Health Ministry must take responsibility for the decision to procure the ATKs which have questionable quality,” the group said yesterday (Aug 14).

ATKs play a crucial part in containing the COVID-19 pandemic so it is necessary to use those of the highest available quality so medical personnel can treat patients straight away without the need to carry out RT-PCR testing again, it said.

Early treatment can help curb infection and fatality rates, the RDS said.

The GPO has insisted it will proceed with the procurement from the bid winner, saying the equipment meets quality standards and the bidding process was transparent.

The move comes despite the kits being banned in the United States.

Sars-CoV-2 Antigen and Leccurate Antibody Test, products by Lepu Medical Technology, were recalled in the United States on May 28 due to “a high risk of false results when using these tests”, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ostland Capital won the bidding last Tuesday with an offer of B70 a set.

Dr Paisan Dankum, secretary-general of the FDA, has said the Lepu Medical Technology brand has been approved by the Thai FDA for home use and endorsed by several countries.

He said the antigen and antibody test kits were recalled in the US out of concerns about test reliability concerns because the manufacturer did not apply for registration and the products were not tested.

However, the ATK was tested by experts from the Thai FDA and Medical Technology Council and passed the 90% sensitivity test and have 100% specificity when compared with the RT-PCR method, he said.

Phuket Property

The RDS said that although the ATKs passed a health technology assessment by Ramathibodi Hospital, studies published in international journals such as Virology Journal were not positive.

The RDS also said that the B70 price offered by Ostland Capital is still expensive because the wholesale price of the kit is only US$1 (about B35).

The RDS said the four agencies must make it clear how they will take responsiblity if damage arises as a result of the procurement of the ATKs. They did not specify what “damage” they had in mind.

Sirinuch Cheewanpisalnukul, deputy managing director of the GPO, said Rajavithi Hospital sent specifications for the bidding process to the GPO on Aug 1.

The GPO then informed 24 companies of the specs on Aug 3 with some contesting nasal swab and saliva sample requirements, Ms Sirinuch said. Therefore, the GPO asked the hospital and the National Health Security Office about the matter and saliva sample collection was excluded, she said.

Arnond Sakworawich, a lecturer at the National Institute Development Administration, said he has obtained an audio clip in which a doctor allegedly tried to persuade the GPO to fix the specifications and when met with a refusal, threatened to have the GPO managing director removed from office.

Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent-secretary for public health, said he will launch a probe into the leaked clip, and insisted the Chinese ATKs are up to standard.

Arak Wongworachart, director of Sichon Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat, admitted to Top News that he was the man speaking in the audio clip and said he would pursue legal action against anyone involved in the leak. Dr Arak alleged the person who released the clip was a “Dr Withoon”. It is unclear if he was referring to Withoon Danwiboon, managing director of the GPO.

Dr Arak said he sits on the NHSO’s price bargaining and negotiation committee, so he called to ask Dr Withoon why the ATKs had not yet been procured. “That’s my voice. Recording the conversation and releasing it is illegal,” Dr Arak said.

“In the clip, I made it clear the specs and standards must not be compromised. I did not threaten anyone.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Issuing of new, renewed driving licences back on ice
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps
Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge
Phuket marks 109 new local infections
Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’
Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot
Phuket fresh market ordered closed
China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe
Fisheries worker killed in tragic accident
Key leadership team join Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort ahead of re-opening
PPAO seeks B21mn for COVID support, B14mn for tourist attractions
Phuket marks 82 new local infections
Toddler among dead in UK’s worst shooting for decade
GPO to buy 8.5m Chinese testing kits

 

Phuket community
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Kasskoop the skywalk and office buildings are ideas of the OR BOR JOR president, not the governor. B...(Read More)

PPAO seeks B21mn for COVID support, B14mn for tourist attractions

Don't worry about the giant sewer pipes on Surin Beach dumping the infamous "black water&qu...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Alcohol ban is to stop large groups gathering and socializing especially in clubs the small bars are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

Great eye-opening Op-Ed. CC'ing to US Embassy, Congressional Reps, Senators and State Dept ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

@leleconjo Glad to see you still doing your daily rounds of inspections. But why don't you go...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

So I can still go to a gym with people breathing heavily around me and I can still get a massage wit...(Read More)

Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’

There's no reason not to allow private vaccinations that doesn't boil down to arrogance by t...(Read More)

Hospitals ‘should be allowed to import jabs’

Have been several times to Phuket International- and Bangkok International hospitals. Asked for vacc...(Read More)

Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge

Yes sir. A very good idea not to test a departing COVID patient. It's not as if hospitals are ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps

Thai Officialdom 'rules' are most of the time just pencil pusher creations, not reality thin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

 