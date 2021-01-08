Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (Jan 7) urged people to download onto their smartphone a COVID-19 contact-tracing app called “Mor Chana”. However, there would be no punishments for those who do not download it, so long as they inform officials of their travel plans when crossing provincial borders.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtechnologySafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 January 2021, 09:04AM

A sign with a QR code to download and install the Mor Chana app is seen during its launch at the Electronic Transactions Development Agency in Bangkok last April. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

A sign with a QR code to download and install the Mor Chana app is seen during its launch at the Electronic Transactions Development Agency in Bangkok last April. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

His remark came yesterday afternoon after an announcement made by Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman. He said use of the app would be mandatory in the declared maximum-control zones, a statement that was strongly opposed by some critics and sparked uproar online.

Many pointed towards the fact that there are many Thais who still don’t have access to a smartphone and would be unable to download the app.

The CCSA spokesman earlier told a daily press briefing on the COVID-19 situation that people would have to install the Mor Chana app onto their mobile phones and use it together with Thai Chana, an app used for checking into and out of public places.

This mandate was meant to strictly apply to people residing in areas declared maximum-control zones who might otherwise be liable to a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to B40,000 if found violating the directive, he said.

“Anyone who is infected with COVID-19 and fails to have downloaded the Mor Chana app will be regarded as having intentionally defied the directive and may face up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of B40,000, not to mention more punishments for covering up their travel history,” he said.

For the five provinces in the “maximum and strict control zones,” namely Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat, Chanthaburi and Samut Sakhon, travellers leaving those provinces will need travel permits issued by their local leaders identifying the need to travel and their itinerary.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul later responded to growing public frustrations over the Mor Chana app mandate announced yesterday morning, saying in a Facebook post he had already convinced the PM that the mandate would be a burden to many people.

He was prepared to ameliorate the government’s stance.

“The PM has agreed with my explanation and will amend the order (requiring all people to have the Mor Chana app on their smartphones) and allow the use of paper-based [COVID-19 contact-tracing] instead,” said Mr Anutin.

QSI International School Phuket

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said anyone who feels uncomfortable with using the Mor Chana app may instead record his or her travel history and submit his or her travel itinerary at a COVID-19 checkpoint when travelling.

However, if that person is later proved to have covered up his or her travel information intentionally in a situation that may cause a new spread of COVID-19, the person will be held responsible for such actions, said the spokesman.

Dr Taweesilp said he relayed the CCSA’s announcement of the Mor Chana app mandate as he intended it to be a call for public cooperation to stem the spread of COVID-19 via use of the mobile app.

It’s been almost a month since the first new COVID-19 case was reported in this new wave of the pandemic and although the curve of new infections detected isn’t very steep, the situation is still worrying, which justified the use of this control measure along with other key measures, he said.

Other measures include declaring Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat as COVID-19 maximum control zones and cracking down on the illegal smuggling of migrants and illegal gambling houses, he said.

Gen Prayut and Mr Anutin have also agreed on a proposal for every province to set up its own field hospital for treating COVID-19 infected patients so they would not have to be transferred to another province, said Dr Taweesilp.

As soon as the Mor Chana app directive was announced by Dr Taweesilp yesterday, it sparked strong criticism, which was regarded by some critics as a violation of people’s rights.

Ponson Liengboonlertchai, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, said compulsion could be against the constitution as it would result in a burden on the public and would severely limit their rights and freedom, an act prohibited under Section 26 of the charter.

Mr Anucha also assured the government now has the ability to pool budgetary resources of up to two trillion baht to fund its new COVID relief measures.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 08 January 2021 - 13:17:15 

My problem is a crappy phone with no memory. I don't buy anything until it breaks. Foreigners already are tracked incessantly- our phones can be used, too and likely are.

Kurt | 08 January 2021 - 11:12:53 

Where is a Covid Check point if I want to leave Phuket Province by car? At Sarrasin Bridge?  Can not download Mor Chana app on my phone.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID travel permit ‘impractical’
Phuket hotels start closing again
Boeing to pay $2.5 bn to settle US fraud charges after MAX crashes
High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public
Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombing
Thousands evacuate flood-hit deep South
Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine for all domestic arrivals to Phuket! Deputy PM: Gambling dens DO exist? || January 7
Teenager arrested for stealing Patong temple donation boxes
Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years
Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit
Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging
PM bolsters pledge to give free jabs
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of ‘coup’

 

Phuket community
Government u-turns on Mor Chana

My problem is a crappy phone with no memory. I don't buy anything until it breaks. Foreigners al...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@Sandbar, You're right, But like the Chinese, the Thai despise western values. They meet the C...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

If I see one more person touching, smelling and then PUTTING back a grape in he grocery store..compl...(Read More)

High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies

..'We can not wait until the infection rate is Zero'... Well, 'waiting time' will b...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

Where is a Covid Check point if I want to leave Phuket Province by car? At Sarrasin Bridge? Can not...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

Thailand, almost uniquely, managed by great diplomatic skill not to be colonised by the Europeans an...(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

Governor Narong Woonciew should create a hotline where folks can call in to report people who aren&#...(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

@JohnC, yes, there are a lot of Westerners who don't wear mask and it's annoying. However, ...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

Don't make the same mistake Australia has by selling your assets, businesses and land to Chinese...(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

Good! Mostly locals wear them anyway but far too many expats, predominantly westerners, flaunt this...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Benihana Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 