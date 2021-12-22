BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government to spend B35bn on COVID vaccines

BANGKOK: A budget of B35 billion will be spent on purchasing 90 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, according deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 11:49AM

Photo: AFP

A total of B35.06bn will finance the vaccine purchase. It forms part of the B35.9bn fund approved by the cabinet at its weekly meeting next Tuesday (Dec 28), reports the Bangkok Post.

The B35.9bn fund will be tapped from the COVID-19 relief loan procured by the government under an executive decree.

Of the planned vaccine orders, 30mn doses will be bought from Pfizer and 60mn doses from AstraZeneca, which make up the majority of vaccines available in Thailand.

Ms Rachada said the remaining portions of the B35.9bn fund will be used for providing financial relief for social security subscribers who work in the entertainment business and for organising sporting events.

She said B607mn is being disbursed to freelance entertainment workers who are insured under the Social Security Fund’s Sections 39 and 40 as well as those registered under Section 33. They will receive B5,000 worth of aid. Section 33 covers private employees.

Thanyapura

In total, 121,431 people are eligible for the aid.

Ms Rachada said another B300mn has been set aside for the Thailand Festival Experience programme under which sporting events will be organised, including cycling competitions and surf skating tournaments.

The events, which are taking place in many high tourism and sporting provinces including Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Ayutthaya and Songkhla, are expected to create more than 600,000 jobs.

The deputy spokeswoman said it’s estimated the events will generate B550mn in revenue for local businesses. The activities are likely to attract more than 56,000 spectators.

