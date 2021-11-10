BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Public Health’s proposal to buy 50,000 courses, equal to 2 million pills, of molnupiravir, the world’s first oral medication for the treatment of COVID-19, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday (Nov 9).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 10 November 2021, 10:34AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Anutin said the medication would be used as a reserve for drug security and to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms in prioritised groups, including people over 60 and patients with any of seven underlying conditions - chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, neurovascular disease, cancer, diabetes or obesity, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said the anti-viral medication favipiravir would be given to patients in the early stage of COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

“A course of favipiravir costs B1,000 or more, if imported, while a course of molnupiravir costs about B10,000. Doctors will decide how to use them,” he said.

“In making a purchase we must think about quality. We are not stingy, but every baht spent must be worth it.”

He did not say when the order for molnupiravir would be placed or likely filled.

Molnupiravir, developed by US drug companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is the first antiviral medication for COVID which can be taken as a pill rather than injected or given intravenously. It is being marketed under the brand name Lagevrio.

As for the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses including night entertainment venues, expected to be approved by next Monday, Anutin said the government has yet to discuss the matter.

