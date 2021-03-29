BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government to launch safety standards for tourists

THAILAND: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Faculty of Engineering at Kasetsart University have collaborated to create safety standards for land tourism and zipline adventure activities.

tourismSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 March 2021, 07:37AM

Safety standards for land tourism, adventure sport and ziplining activities are needed. Photo: Kasetsart University.

Taweesak Wanichcharoen, deputy permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports, said the two organisations started working together and he had been assigned to work on the project under the guidance of Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Mr Taweesak said representatives of the two organisations held a meeting this month and have created tourist manuals to minimise accidents and build trust among tourists and tourism business operators.

He said improving standards would help enhance tourism growth in the country. It would first be implemented in six provinces: Chiang Mai, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Udon Thani, Chon Buri and Bangkok.

The new standards for tourism are expected to be implemented shortly after the country reopens, Mr Taweesak said.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry would develop tourism benchmarks for safety, cleanliness, honesty and sustainability nationwide.

Christy Sweet | 29 March 2021 - 12:01:09 

Tourists are more in danger from careless taxi drivers than anything else.

Kurt | 29 March 2021 - 09:19:13 

Mr Phiphat put the thai bar very high with benchmarks as safety, cleanness, honesty (?), sustainability. It's a lot at same time. Why not do it one by one. For Phuket, rule out tourist transport scam. Sustainability? With not enough incinerator capacity? A joke.

Galong | 29 March 2021 - 09:03:53 

Guidelines are great. They require enforcement. Voluntary self-enforcement obviously won't work. It simply doesn't work if there is the slightest chance that it impacts profit or makes more work for the staff.

 

