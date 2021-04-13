The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government stockpiles drugs as private jabs loom

Government stockpiles drugs as private jabs loom

THAILAND: Medicine for treating COVID-19 is being stockpiled with more being bought amid the third outbreak which has infected more than 4,000 people, said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO).

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 April 2021, 09:56AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The GPO has ordered the stockpiling of Favipiravir with the drug now reserved for treating COVID-19 sufferers and being distributed to medical facilities to ensure they receive a constant supply.

As of yesterday (Apr 12), the GPO had 411,200 Favipiravir tablets in its stock with half a million more on order.

Meanwhile, privately-imported vaccines from three manufacturers may be made available sometime in the latter half of the year for around B2,000 a dose, according to Dr Aurchart Kanjanapitak, chairman of Ramkhamhaeng Hospital.

Dr Aurchart said yesterday that people outside the at-risk groups would probably be able to buy immunisation privately using one of three vaccines that have a chance of being made available domestically later this year.

Two are being produced by US-based Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Moderna, while the third is Russia’s Sputnik V. The likely cost per shot would be around B2,000, he said.

Property in Phuket

J&J has registered its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - the first shipment is expected around October and will be sold to private hospitals. They would have to insure against any risks or side-effects associated with its administration, according to Dr Aurchart.

The GPO is also likely to import the Moderna vaccine, although the vaccine has not yet been registered with the FDA. If and when the registration is complete, it is expected to arrive in Thailand in August.

Also not registered is the Sputnik V formula and it remains unclear who will be its importer. Dr Aurchart said, however, it was possible the process of registration and importation could be expedited so its use could begin in early June.

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong yesterday insisted the national vaccination programme was progressing as planned with the latest batch of one million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses having arrived last week.

The vaccine will undergo quality checks before being distributed to all 77 provinces.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 13 April 2021 - 11:15:49 

You can add another 3k on top of that with a certain hospital group that will take advantage of the crisis to make even more profit. Remember when we were told the private hospitals would be regulated?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Minneapolis under curfew after officer shoots Black motorist dead
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays
Thong Lor’s top cops are transferred
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for rise in infections || April 12
Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran
Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice
Phuket maintains zero deaths in Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket tourism falters as infections spread
Phuket braces for rise in infections
China’s vaccines lack effectiveness, says leading health official
Grim warning amid COVID surge
Bangkok COVID hotspot club managers jailed 2 months
COVID infections to dampen Songkran tourism
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket
At least 80 killed in Myanmar crackdown as UN envoy calls for ‘strong action’

 

Phuket community
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays

The stats are a joke. With the new central dividers being constructed in Kama;a there are probably a...(Read More)

Government stockpiles drugs as private jabs loom

You can add another 3k on top of that with a certain hospital group that will take advantage of the ...(Read More)

Thong Lor’s top cops are transferred

Widely known as the most corrupt police station in Bangkok- and that's saying a lot. Nice little...(Read More)

Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice

Are the 3 boys already asked from where they got the drugs? Is the RTP now already 'climbing the...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

....or not. Again, I do not know about any requirement to do so, if you know any please advise....(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

Goldwing, I don't see that you are in the position to give me any advise on what I have to do an...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for rise in infections || April 12

Is there no update to get from Covid cases in Phuket pr today ?...(Read More)

Phuket braces for rise in infections

@Galong, yes that right, but the Chalong police are buzzed to hunt down only farang’s between Chal...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

@ LALALA, if you hate Thailand so much why do you read the Phuket News and submit your worthless com...(Read More)

Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran

Unfortunately due to the actions of a few I can see the bar closures going on well past the 18th giv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/

 