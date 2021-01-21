BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government sets up legal cannabis business registration guide

Government sets up legal cannabis business registration guide

THAILAND: Parties interested in producing, selling or owning cannabis and hemp will be able to register to do so from Jan 29 when certain parts of the plant are due to be removed from the Type 5 narcotics list.

natural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 January 2021, 07:07AM

A variety of savoury dishes, including pizza, kaprao and khao yum and drinks, which were made using cannabis as an ingredient are shown here. The dishes were displayed at an event to develop cannabis-mixed recipes. Only parts of the plants grown for medical research in legally permissible locations are used.  Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

A variety of savoury dishes, including pizza, kaprao and khao yum and drinks, which were made using cannabis as an ingredient are shown here. The dishes were displayed at an event to develop cannabis-mixed recipes. Only parts of the plants grown for medical research in legally permissible locations are used.  Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

Leaves, stalks, stems and roots of the plants will be expunged from the list, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said yesterday (Jan 20). This would not include seeds, including flowers, which have high drug content. And individuals are still not allowed to grow both cannabis and hemp. Mr Paisarn was speaking at a training session organised for state officials who will handle the registration.

From Jan 29, individuals, legal entities, government offices, community enterprises and companies will be able to register to use the legal parts of cannabis and hemp for medical purposes and in textile, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, he said. This is a part of the government’s policy to promote hemp and cannabis as a new cash crop, he added. In Bangkok, registration applications will be received at the office of the FDA while in other provinces, each application will be received and processed by provincial public health offices, he said. However, applications for the import and export of hemp will have to be submitted to the FDA office, he said.

The Education Ministry and Public Health Ministry yesterday signed an agreement to develop a training system for parties to start a business using parts of hemp. The ministries have launched a course on how to use legal parts of the plant in the food, health, spa and tourism industries. Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he had stressed the need to develop more courses that will serve the market.

Phakakrong Khwankhao, a traditional medicine expert with Chaopraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital, warned that six groups of people should avoid consuming food or drinks with marijuana. They are people with liver or kidney problems, heart disease patients, people aged below 25, pregnant women, breast-feeding mothers, and people taking medicines that have stimulant effects.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden becomes 46th president
Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents
Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools allowed to reopen, but will they? || January 20
Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again
‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police
1.34m co-payment rights claimed in minutes
Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, on last day
Police investigate scamsters for taking vehicles on promise of making car payments
Phuket schools may reopen tomorrow, confirms Vice Governor
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record
Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award
PM vows action against ‘false’ stories on vaccine plan
Appeal to find missing Phuket man, 43, last seen heading to cockfight
B210bn hardship aid gets nod

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment

Interesting you blocked my comment about this yesterday, only for it to be confirmed today. Maybe th...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

Its a shame that one of Phuket's successes has come to this but it was inevitable. Very frustrat...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

This is certainly understandable...and very unfortunate. I have noticed a few occasions where I saw...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

Something tells me that if this couple wouldn't have taken action and followed up, they probably...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

What a circus i arrived yesterday on a flight from bkk. On arrival the best example who you shouldn&...(Read More)

87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

@ Galong, 'How much trouble is it to patrol Phuket'? Good question! Probably that is not i...(Read More)

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

Another U turn point accident Another needless death. Condolences to the family of the motorcyclis...(Read More)

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

@kjw001. The vaccines are not yet on Phuket. After arrival, Officialdom will start to think further...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

I have been here 11 years and in that time there has been constant development inside Sirinat Nation...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand

 