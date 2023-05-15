333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Government offices to close for Royal Ploughing Ceremony day

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai has confirmed that all Immigration offices on the island will be closed on Wednesday (May 17) as the country marks the traditional Royal Ploughing Ceremony.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 May 2023, 11:22AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

While not a general public holiday, all government offices throughout the country will be closed for the day, which honours the ancient tradition of holding ceremonies to bring blessings to the country’s farmers for the new planting season.

Officially known as Wan Phra Ratcha Phithi Phuet Monkhon Lae Charot Phra Nangkhan Raek Na Khwan, the day is also observed as Farmer’s Day. 

Each year’s date of the holiday is astrologically determined and announced by the Bureau of the Royal Household, with the ceremonies held at Sanam Luang, in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol on the day.

