Government offices to close for five-day Songkran

PHUKET: With an extra public holiday for Songkran to be observed next Monday (Apr 17), a five-day festive break is ahead for all government offices and many state and private companies in Phuket starting tomorrow (Apr 13)..


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 April 2023, 11:35AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Immigration Chief Thanet Sukchai welcome Songkran in front of Chartered Bank House on Apr 11. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Immigration Chief Thanet Sukchai welcome Songkran in front of Chartered Bank House on Apr 11. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Songkran, Thai New Year, is traditionally celebrated April 13-15 each year, but the Government traditionally tends to make the holiday period longer to encourage festive tourism and spending. This year most official agencies will come back to work only on Tuesday (Apr 18).

Most government offices on the island will be closed from Apr 13-17, including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this holiday.

Ixina Thailand

There will be no ban on alcohol except for public events such as Songkran celebration on Dibuk Rd on Apr 13.

Phuket officials have already ushered in Songkran celebrations joining a ceremony to pour water on a Buddha statue and offer water blessings to the elderly at the Chartered Bank House in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 11).

The event was presided over by Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife Boonwandee Woonciew, who serves as the President of the Phuket Red Cross Society.

Governor Narong was joined by dozens of Phuket’s top-ranking officials, such as Col Thanet Sukchai of Phuket Immigration Bureau.

