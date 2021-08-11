The Phuket News
Government offices closed for Mother’s Day

Government offices closed for Mother’s Day

PHUKET: Many Thais will have a one-day holiday as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s Birthday’s birthday today (Aug 12), which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

Thursday 12 August 2021, 07:30AM

Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, celebrates her 89th birthday today, Aug 12. Photo: Royal Household Bureau / file

The auspicious holiday honours the 89th birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

All government offices will close today, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

HeadStart International School Phuket

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open, and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol on this holiday, as the alcohol ban is for the major Buddhist holidays only. 

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days. (See story here.)

 

