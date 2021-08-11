Government offices closed for Mother’s Day

PHUKET: Many Thais will have a one-day holiday as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s Birthday’s birthday today (Aug 12), which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

Thursday 12 August 2021, 07:30AM

Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, celebrates her 89th birthday today, Aug 12. Photo: Royal Household Bureau / file