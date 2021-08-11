The auspicious holiday honours the 89th birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.
All government offices will close today, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.
All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.
All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open, and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.
There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol on this holiday, as the alcohol ban is for the major Buddhist holidays only.
According to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days. (See story here.)