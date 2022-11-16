Government offers World Cup loan

FOOTBALL: World Cup fans in Thailand are likely to miss out on being able to watch the first match on Sunday (Nov 20) after the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) failed to agree on a price with football’s international governing body (FIFA).

FootballWorld-Cup

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 November 2022, 10:56AM

Prawit: TV rights in limbo. Photo: Bangkok Post

A source close to the Cabinet meeting yesterday said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon told those present there is a high chance that an agreement would not be concluded in time.

FIFA has set the TV broadcasting rights price tag for Thailand at B1.6 billion baht. He said the SAT has asked to lower it to B1.2bn, reports the Bangkok Post.

At present, the SAT has a pot of B600 million from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s research and development fund along with B200mn from the SAT and a further B400mn pledged by private companies.

However, that still leaves a B400mn shortfall, said the source.

Hosted by Qatar, the World Cup kicks off on Sunday with the final on Dec 18. The curtain raiser will be a game between the host country and Ecuador at 11pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the SAT can borrow from the government if necessary but he opposed using the central budget to buy the broadcasting rights.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmadee said on Monday the football governing body had agreed to lower the price slightly, adding the SAT needed to fulfil the promise that was made by Gen Prawit two weeks ago that all matches would be aired free and live on Thai TV.

But Prawit appeared to backpedal yesterday. “I don’t know,” he told reporters at Government House, suggesting the SAT was the appropriate agency to ask for an answer to that question.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said during a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting that the broadcasting rights fee was too high but said it would be the duty of the negotiator to bring it down.