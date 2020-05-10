Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

PHUKET: The national government has launched a major nationwide poll asking people critical questions as to whether they think the measures implemented so far to prevent the spread of COVD-19 have been appropriate, whether their provinces should be “opened up” even more, and even how many new confirmed cases do the people find acceptable.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 May 2020, 01:16PM

The poll asks key questions on what the public would like the government do regarding the COVID-19 restrictions. Image: Screenshot

UPDATE: Soon after this story was posted the poll was closed. We are trying to obtain a response as to what happened, and why.



Of note, no Thai ID card is required to complete the poll.

Also, while the poll is in Thai language only, but Google Translate offers clear enough translation to be able to respond to the questions accurately.

The poll begins with asking respondents basic details such as age, type of work, including whether the respondent is unemployed.

The poll does not ask people to provide their names and does not ask their incomes.

The first questions ask whether people intend to travel outside their provinces after restrictions have been lifted, and if so, for what reason, such as travel, visit friends and family and work.

The poll also asks whether people are visiting the places that have been allowed to reopen since May 4, and if they do, which health practices the people have decided for themselves that the venues must adhere to in order for the person to choose to go there.

The categories of places are listed as:

Restaurant that sit down to eat Fresh market / Supermarket / Flea market Barber shop / beauty salon Clinics / hospitals / nursing homes Golf courses / sports courts Public Park Pet service locations (such as bathing, hair cutting, spa maintenance)

For each category respondents may choose:

Not go

Temperature measurement

Provide a hand wash or alcohol gel

Spacing between people

Masked staff

Service users must wear masks

No action taken on any measures.

People can choose more than one response for each category.

The poll also asks which COVID preventative measures the people themselves have been practicing, at home or elsewhere, since the part-relaxation of COVID restrictions.

Halfway through the poll, respondents are asked, “During the relaxation of the lockdown measures, if the number of new infected persons increases to two digits (10 or more), what do you think the government should do?”

And further, “How many new people per day are you able to accept?”

The poll also asks the key question what respondents would like the government to do if the number of new cases each day rises again into double-digits after restrictions are eased. The options include reverting back to back to “phase 1”, continuing with the easing of restrictions regardless, or going back to full lockdown.

The poll then asks people if they believe “their province” is ready to open various service locations, and whether they are confident that the measures currently enforced in the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be effective.

The poll closes by asking which form of media do people prefer to be informed of any developments regarding COVID-19 and the lockdown restrictions: TV, radio, public statements and infographics, Internet and social media, and government press releases.

To take part in the poll, click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedNOQBNDFOx_19nSXxHUrP0HWDdkH5w2R-geSulO9joJ9fJA/viewform