Government launches ‘co-payment’ scheme for new hires

THAILAND: It was announced yesterday (Oct 15) that the government has launched a “co-payment” campaign to help companies assist with payment of newly hired staff.

economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 October 2020, 10:17AM

The announcement on the National News Bureau of Thailand Facebook page. Photo: NBT World.

The scheme will pay half of new hiree wages, or up to B7,500 per person each month until September 30, 2021, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand on its Facebook page.. Businesses seeking to hire new employees can register their offers on the campaign’s website. The government’s ‘co-payment’ campaign is applicable to new graduates with a bachelor’s degree, vocational certificate, or a high school diploma for those no older than 25, with the exception of high school graduates for the classes of 2019 and 2020.