The scheme will pay half of new hiree wages, or up to B7,500 per person each month until September 30, 2021, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand on its Facebook page..
Businesses seeking to hire new employees can register their offers on the campaign’s website.
The government’s ‘co-payment’ campaign is applicable to new graduates with a bachelor’s degree, vocational certificate, or a high school diploma for those no older than 25, with the exception of high school graduates for the classes of 2019 and 2020.
