Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government launches ‘co-payment’ scheme for new hires

Government launches ‘co-payment’ scheme for new hires

THAILAND: It was announced yesterday (Oct 15) that the government has launched a “co-payment” campaign to help companies assist with payment of newly hired staff.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 October 2020, 10:17AM

The announcement on the National News Bureau of Thailand Facebook page. Photo: NBT World.

The announcement on the National News Bureau of Thailand Facebook page. Photo: NBT World.

The scheme will pay half of new hiree wages, or up to B7,500 per person each month until September 30, 2021, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand on its Facebook page..

Businesses seeking to hire new employees can register their offers on the campaign’s website.

The government’s ‘co-payment’ campaign is applicable to new graduates with a bachelor’s degree, vocational certificate, or a high school diploma for those no older than 25, with the exception of high school graduates for the classes of 2019 and 2020.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu
Shrine tour added during Veg Fest to stimulate tourism
Sixty dollar experimental vaccine rolled out in east Chinese city
Two arrested on motorcade charges
Four charges in Phuket hostage drama
First STV arrivals due next week from China
Thailand warms to China’s ventures
Police seek protest pair accused of intending harm to the Queen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Occupy Bangkok begins? Phuket hostage drama! || October 15
Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn
New Normal the rule for Phuket Veg Fest
Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains
Six jailed over Lunlabelle death
COVID-19 batters Phuket tax revenues
Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

 

Phuket community
First STV arrivals due next week from China

"Both groups will stay in Thailand for 30 days " And will have to do 2 weeks quarantine...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

I don't even ask why they keep lying anymore, its obvious why. The real question is why the medi...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

strange though that this particular section had been coned of the week prior as work was being done ...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

wait , didn't you just report 2 days ago that these tourist were fictitious & nobody had app...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Come on stop it! Dont make sense to risk the life of milliona for 120 people!!! Even 120.000 will no...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

if only the thais in power could really see the people, do the right thing, the conditions people li...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn

highly unlikely numbers, domestic tourists stay at basic hotels, while most stay with family/friends...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

unbelievable, has someone checked with the Chinese govt? they are not allowing their citizens to lea...(Read More)

Thailand warms to China’s ventures

Well said Kurt, he's on their payroll....(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Here we go again, OMG....(Read More)

 

K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 