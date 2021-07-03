The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government lambastes US for TIP downgrade

Government lambastes US for TIP downgrade

THAILAND: The government has expressed disappointment and criticised the United States’ decision to downgrade Thailand in its annual worldwide human trafficking report.

COVID-19crimemarine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 July 2021, 04:00PM

Workers unload the catch from a fishing trawler at a pier in Samut Sakhon. Forced labour in the fishing sector is a major concern in the US Trafficking in Persons Report. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Workers unload the catch from a fishing trawler at a pier in Samut Sakhon. Forced labour in the fishing sector is a major concern in the US Trafficking in Persons Report. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for 2021, issued last Thursday (July 1), demotes Thailand from Tier 2 to the Tier 2 Watchlist for the first time in four years.

The report said less effort had been demonstrated in combatting the problem, with forced migrant labour among Washington’s main concerns.

“The government did not demonstrate overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period, even considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity,” the report said.

“Smugglers, brokers, employers, and others exploit Thai and migrant workers in labour trafficking in commercial fishing and related industries, the poultry industry, manufacturing, agriculture, domestic work, and street begging,” the report said.

The downgrade came as a shock to the government, which last year started lobbying to be upgraded to Tier 1. The Foreign Ministry said it was disappointed, saying the report “does not reflect fairly the significant efforts and concrete progress Thailand has made in combatting human trafficking”.

“The TIP report, after all, unilaterally makes an evaluation from the US’s very own view and by no means represents any international standard,” it said in a statement.

The Thai government attaches great importance to combatting human trafficking, the ministry said.

“All measures taken by Thailand are meant for the betterment of the Thai society, raising its standards in protecting and preventing Thai citizens and foreign nationals in Thailand, including migrant workers, from falling victims to human trafficking,” it added.

In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand’s achievements in key areas included an increase in prosecution efficacy, the ministry countered. More than 90% of submitted cases were brought to court within one year while more than 67% of offenders were handed harsh sentences that included jail terms of five years or more, the statement said.

Complicit officials were also punished and online human trafficking, a rising form of trafficking during the pandemic, was cracked down upon, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Outlining other efforts, the ministry said Thailand has focused on protection, adding that victim-centred and trauma-informed care approaches continue to be undertaken to protect victims of human trafficking in partnership with civil society organisations.

Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar were granted an extended period of stay in Thailand until March 31, 2022 as a part of COVID-19 pandemic measures. Some 240,572 migrant workers received protection and welfare, thus minimising the risks of them falling prey to human traffickers, the ministry said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No delays in Phuket Sandbox entry permit processing, says Foreign Ministry
Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos
Tired of being ignored, volunteers at Phuket Dog Shelter lodge complaint with Governor
First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket
All first day Sandbox arrivals test COVID negative as rules change for land entry
GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues
More than 6,000 tourists register under Phuket Sandbox
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong left silent as Phuket reopens, new anti-alcohol law down the pipeline? |:| July 2
‘Colourful Phuket’ festival to welcome Sandbox tourists
As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark
Global tax deal backed by 130 nations
Thaivisa rebrands, expands beyond Thailand
Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight
Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week
First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

 

Phuket community
All first day Sandbox arrivals test COVID negative as rules change for land entry

Living in Phuket for over 20 years. Getting a vaccine not possible. So I want to help all people i...(Read More)

Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin

nice marketing trick...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

@maverick, sorry, but I don't see the 'challenge' here. SIA flys now direct on Phuket. H...(Read More)

Tired of being ignored, volunteers at Phuket Dog Shelter lodge complaint with Governor

Don't blame Governor and vice-governors. They are very busy with preparing, welcoming, entertain...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

If if would be up to good old Kurt ,there would be only original Phuketians and those expats living ...(Read More)

GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues

A General as head of CCSA, the success for developing disaster. Now he cleans his plate by saying th...(Read More)

GPO submits draft to buy Moderna jab as criticism continues

Quietly the thai medical world is pinching holes in min Anutin's image. Anutin is giving them a ...(Read More)

First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

Until now the Phuket Government failed 100% in 'sanitizing' the Phuket transport mafia. Had ...(Read More)

First flights from Europe touch down in Phuket

The unfortunate byproduct is that the tuk tuks are back. Limited chances to rip people off but they ...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

These restrictions are temporary - with most of Phuket vaccinated by end of July expect further rela...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 