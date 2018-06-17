FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Government incapable of ending graft, says poll

BANGKOK: Almost half of the Thai population think the government will be unable to solve the corruption problem that has plagued government offices and the monastic circle – and another third are unsure – because the problem is so deep-rooted in Thai society, Suan Dusit Poll suggested today (June 17).

Sunday 17 June 2018, 01:10PM

Asked which corruption cases have most alarmed them, 42.03% cited corruption in the school lunch programme; 40% the embezzlement of temple funds; 37% the embezzlement of funds for low-income earners; 21.06% government spending on various projects; and 20.68% corruption in various Education Ministry programmes.

Asked for the main causes of corruption, a majority of respondents – 68.35% – mentioned greed and selfishness; 28.42% loopholes in the audit system; 19.30% leniency in penalties on wrongdoers; 17.11% change in social values; and 14.83% a stagnant economy and low salaries.

Asked whether the government will be able to solve the corruption problem, almost half of respondents – 47.50% – said “No”, because corruption is so ingrained in Thai society; 32.54% were uncertain; and 19.96% said the government could tackle graft effectively if it's serious about it, because a number of corruption cases have been solved.

The poll was conducted on 1,122 people throughout the country on June 12-16.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

BenPendejo | 18 June 2018 - 18:34:02 

Expecting the government to stop corruption in government is silly.  It seems kinda like telling the alcoholic to stop drinking so much, or the chronic over-eater to start counting calories.  They'll tell you "yeah yeah yeah" and keep doing exactly what they do.  There is no will by the government to stop being corrupt, and no person or group has enough balls and integrity to stand a...

Kurt | 18 June 2018 - 08:37:55 

This Junta Government has all the instruments to end grafts as it is strong in power by side-lining the democracy till next election.
So it is not a matter of being incapable, but not wanting it.( were the last  4 years not enough to show some results, like reform RTP?)

Xonax | 17 June 2018 - 16:40:19 

Corruption and graft should not be tolerated at all.  Unfortunately many people seems to get away with it, while only a few are caught.  It should be the other way round.

