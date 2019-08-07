THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government hospital ex-directors probed for overcharging foreigner

HUA HIN: A disciplinary inquiry will be held against two former directors of Hua Hin Hospital after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found there were grounds to a Dutchman’s complaint that he was overcharged for medical services at the hospital.

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 11:15AM

Photo: File

The complaint was filed against the former directors by Erwin Robert Bucher, 50, four years ago. Mr Bucher reportedly claimed he was made to pay a service fee of B300 per treatment for colon cancer. He has received treatment 14 times since 2015.

He said the hospital told him the fee was applied to foreigners seeking treatment at state-run hospitals. However, Mr Bucher said there were no regulations governing a foreigner's fee.

Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial public health officer, Dr Samat Thirasak, said on Tuesday (Aug 6) the issue reached the NACC, which has ruled the complaint against the two former directors was valid.

The NACC ruling was relayed to Mr Bucher through the NACC provincial office on June 11 and also to the provincial public health office which will call on the public health permanent secretary to order a disciplinary inquiry.

Once the permanent secretary passes the order on, the inquiry panel will be established within 60 days and will 180 days to complete its probe.

Mr Bucher said after he received the NACC ruling, he went to Hua Hin police station to file a formal complaint against the two doctors for dereliction of duty for having allowed the illegal charges to be made under their watch.

Mr Bucher is a retired railway engineer living in the province.

Read original story here.

