Government games competition kicks off

Government games competition kicks off

FOOTBALL: The month-long “Phuket Games”, which strives to build and enhance relations between various public sector agencies, got underway at Surakul Stadium yesterday (Feb 22).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 03:18PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Sompraj Prabsongkram, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province, oversaw the official opening ceremony at the stadium before two football matches were played out on the fields at Municipal School 2 in Kathu.

Bancha Thanu-in, Thalang District Chief and Sophon Kiemkarn, Phuket Provincial Public Relations Officer, were also present at the ceremony as were a number of government department heads and government officials.

The opening match saw the Andaman Blue team defeat the White Pearl Andaman team 4-1, while Golden Urai Yellow overcame the Purple Perfect team 4-3 in a thrilling second match.

The “Phuket Games” will run until March 25 and see a range of different sports contested in addition to the football, including chairball, petanque and selected local sports.

Games will be played at Surakul Stadium, Saphan Hin Sports Center the football field at Municipal School 2.

The objective of the month-long event is to help connect civil servants from governmental agencies and foster relationships through fun and competitive and sports, officials said.

