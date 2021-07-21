The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government finally inks Pfizer deal

Government finally inks Pfizer deal

BANGKOK: The government has signed a supply agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, three months after it said it would buy them. The delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of this year though the value of the deal was not disclosed.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 July 2021, 09:25AM

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, and Deborah Seifert, Country Manager of Pfizer (Thailand) Ltd and Indochina, show the agreement Thailand signed with Pfizer yesterday (July 20). Photo: Department of Disease Control

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, and Deborah Seifert, Country Manager of Pfizer (Thailand) Ltd and Indochina, show the agreement Thailand signed with Pfizer yesterday (July 20). Photo: Department of Disease Control

Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, yesterday (July 20) signed the agreement with Deborah Seifert, Country Manager of Pfizer (Thailand) Ltd and Indochina.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, his deputy Sathit Pitutecha, and public health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit witnessed the signing ceremony at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi.

“We are thrilled to have signed this important agreement with the Thai government as part of our shared commitment to be part of the country’s efforts to drive down COVID-19 infections. This agreement reaffirms Pfizer’s commitment to deliver on our promise to provide the public with safe and effective vaccines against this virus as well as to expand equitable access to our COVID-19 vaccine across the world,” said Ms Seifert.

Mr Anutin said Thailand had worked closely with Pfizer Co over the past three months. According to reports, Thailand decided to buy it in late April.

Dr Opas said 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US would reach the country on July 29. According to the US Embassy Bangkok’s Facebook page, the batch is worth US$30 million (around B984mn).

“This donation, and the millions of doses the United States is providing to neighbouring countries, will help Thailand and the region accelerate their vaccination campaigns, keep their populations safe, and ensure that their economies can recover quickly,” read the post.

Dr Opas said this donated vaccine would be administered to frontline medical personnel and health workers as a booster dose, elderly people and those with seven underlying diseases, as well as foreigners residing in high infection areas. The inoculation of these three groups would start next month. Thailand has also planned to buy another 50 million doses of the vaccine next year.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer shots for emergency use on June 24 as the sixth coronavirus vaccine. It is used as a two-dose regimen given 21 days apart.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All interprovincial buses services suspended
PM and business leaders in virus crisis talks
FTI to table relief plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Dragon Temple’ gambling den prompts probe over police inaction |:| July 20
Death penalty upheld for gold-heist schoolmaster
Talks to alleviate traffic at Heroines Monument underway
Phuket CIty Police investigated over ‘Dragon Tiger’ gambling den
Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox
Thai start-up to produce Subunit vaccine
Outrigger acquires three Thailand resorts
NATO joins condemnation of ‘malicious’ China cyber hacking
CCSA enacts travel curbs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Phuket restrictions, Bangkok lockdown, Vaccine letter leak |:| July 19
Concern over conflicting COVID tests on Phuket Sandbox tourists
Electricity outage to affect Rawai

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

Patong is and always be a rip-off area. I used laguna holiday club. Worth the extra for the quality....(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

You can leave and return to the island if vaccinated, I can not even confirm if my registration for...(Read More)

You NEED to Know This: Can you go to Phi Phi?

@highrider, Lots of orders follow up each other so fast, that the carried away Officials not even kn...(Read More)

Talks to alleviate traffic at Heroines Monument underway

Indeed, there are 2 options. 1: Transfer the monument to Thalang, as Fascinated suggested. Great loc...(Read More)

Talks to alleviate traffic at Heroines Monument underway

@ Hochreiter: stupid racist comment. Just go where you come from....(Read More)

Talks to alleviate traffic at Heroines Monument underway

Thais don't know how to use roundabouts, that's the problem. ...(Read More)

You NEED to Know This: Can you go to Phi Phi?

A vaccine certificate needed to go to the islands? What kind of tyranny is this? And no is even prot...(Read More)

All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled

@Christy, drive back to Malaysia in September? Are you joking? The border slammed shut on March 18, ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

So there are new measures to control covid coming onto the island domestically? Yet the number one p...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

Ms Stef pm'd me today, she is free tomorrow !! Welcome to your new home Stefanie. Now be carefu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 