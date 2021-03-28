BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government eyes 30m jabs by August

Government eyes 30m jabs by August

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry has unveiled a plan to progressively roll out almost 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine across all 77 provinces by August.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 28 March 2021, 09:50AM

Photo: Bangkok Post Graphics.

Photo: Bangkok Post Graphics.

The plan adds to the more than 100,000 people in the target groups already inoculated in the national vaccination programme, according to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

The department chief said the next phase of vaccination began this month with 300,000 people earmarked for the jab. The vaccination timetable will continue until August when the last 10 million doses will be provided.

The priority is at-risk groups of people who make up 10.4 million of the 28.1 million candidates for vaccination during that time.

The vaccine distribution plan also involves identifying and entrusting 4,000 clinics and medical facilities to deliver the jabs nationwide with the number of provinces receiving the jabs increasing from 13 this month to all 77 next month.

“Indeed, the inoculations hinge on the amount of vaccines made available.

“We can only operate within our capability to meet these targets. We will distribute as many of the vaccines as we possibly can,” Dr Opas said.

As for the first phase from Feb 28 to March 25, altogether 136,190 doses have been administered so far. Of these, 121,392 were first doses and the rest were receiving their second of the two required jabs.

“The numbers of people being vaccinated and health facilities offering the service will increase in the coming months. This is vital for fast and effective vaccine distribution and coverage,” he said.

Property in Phuket

Meanwhile, the quarantine period for international arrivals will shrink from 14 to 10 days next month, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). However, the revised quarantine is not applicable to nationals of countries with rampant infections by highly-contagious variants of COVID-19. In these cases, the standard 14-day quarantine period still applies.

Dr Opas said the department is keeping watch on the South African variant now affecting South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana and Tanzania.

Updates of quarantine information are relayed to the Foreign Affairs Ministry for dissemination and for announcement on the DDC website every fortnight.

Dr Opas said that even though about 500 million doses have been administered to people worldwide, COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in some countries. For example, Brazil recently reported a single-day jump of almost 100,000 new cases despite its rollout of 17 million doses of vaccine to 5% of the population.

“It goes to show that vaccines alone can’t protect people from the disease,” he said.

Health precautions and protection measures such as the wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing must still be practised, Dr Opas said.

Also yesterday, the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) warned people not to fall for false advertisements offering COVID-19 vaccinations for a fee that were being shared on the Line chat application. The Line group chat was created by the so-called “Qinsong Group” claiming it has vaccines with a 100% efficacy for sale.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force
Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check
Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree
Five provinces to follow Phuket model for tourism reopening
Private hospital faces legal complaint for failing to provide emergency care in hostess death
Australian ambassador awards Phuket’s Wal Brown with Order of Australia medal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket step closer to July reopening in a test for Thailand tourist spots || March 26
Phuket reopening plan approved
Police request motorist cooperation for HRH Princess Ubolratana visit
Eight arrested for Phuket Town car park scam
Phuket targets zero road accident fatalities over Songkran
Calls for improved motorcycle safety, 10m ‘have no licence’
Activists face charges after mid-week rally
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged casino network boss arrested over police informant hit || March 25
Man wanted for posting revenge porn surrenders to police

 

Phuket community
Thousands of protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

Are protesters demanding a Monarchy reform to have it like in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlan...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check

Expecting 100,000 during April-June, and more tourists thereafter? Wow, it will become very crowded ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

Kurt, its 45K THB for a 1year retirement Visa done in the country, only docs required are your passp...(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

I see that most of you continue to complain about all and everything in Thailand. Mostly based on ha...(Read More)

Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree

Perhaps just ignorance of traffic, slowing down before a curve so the fore wont drag them to the oth...(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

to create true herd immunity remove all covid restrictions immediately. to dramatically reduce death...(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

kurt, true re 50% efficacy. if you look into published data you will see the vaccinated group were a...(Read More)

Australian ambassador awards Phuket’s Wal Brown with Order of Australia medal

nasa 12, gary halpin worked for the thai tourist police volunteers. he was convicted and fully deser...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

Yes Svcoquette, and this criminal shameless behavior of the ROYAL Thai Police at 'bottom level&#...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

And its not just in Phuket. I've driven my bike many times from Malaysia to Phuket and am usuall...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 