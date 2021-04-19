The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government defends Chinese vaccine amid social media concern

Government defends Chinese vaccine amid social media concern

THAILAND: The Ministry of Public Health yesterday (Apr 18) insisted that CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac, could protect people against COVID-19, despite a claim on social media that a man who received the jab had not developed any immunity.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 19 April 2021, 08:34AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

“The immunity develops two weeks after you have had your shots,” said Dr Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Science (DMS) in response to concerns over the efficacy of the vaccine. “However, the level of immunity differs based on the virus variants.”

Many people have responded to one man’s claim that he received the state-sponsored jab and then bought a rapid test which showed he hadn’t developed any immunity at all. Dr Supakit said anyone wanting to check the efficacy of their jabs should only have their immunity checked by standard laboratory tests.

“I am not surprised to see that the rapid test could not detect the immunity because it couldn’t reach the point where the immunity is found, which is spike protein,” said Dr Supakit, who said he had had the Chinese vaccine in February and had developed immunity two weeks after the second jab. “It needs to be done under standard laboratory conditions with a proven method,” he added.

Dr Supakit said Sinovac’s vaccine performed best with a level of immunity at 114 against the original strain from China’s Wuhan - but its efficacy dropped to less than half that level when measured against the mutated G strain that is now spreading around Thailand.

Property in Phuket

He also quoted research of CoronaVac’s efficacy in Chile showing that the level of immunity increased by 47.8% when tested 14 days after two shots but was as high as 95.6% after 70 days. Sinovac’s vaccine is 67% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections and prevents 80% of fatalities, according to a Bloomberg news report this week, citing a Chilean government study published on Friday.

Dr Supakit said the DMS had been monitoring vaccines’ efficacy against COVID-19 variants, with special attention given to variants from South Africa and India.

Meanwhile, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, chief of the Department of Disease Control, said his staff had found that infections from the latest Thong Lor cluster were predictable and one person could spread the disease to 1.6 people. That means the number of new infections will be reduced within two weeks if people comply with the government’s measures, including the closure of pubs, a ban on mass gatherings and drinking alcohol in restaurants.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid closures extended as Thailand cases hit +43,000 || April 19
Efforts underway to prevent iconic James Bond Island from collapsing
Major power outages to affect Patong
Cherng Talay falls, Phuket COVID infections reach 208
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures
Turtle nest found near Promthep Cape
30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine
Fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless
CAAT wants late-night flights scrapped to curb COVID spread
Phuket’s pink buses make way for EV
Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited
Myanmar junta leader to attend Asean summit
A total of 277 road deaths over Songkran
Siam Bioscience confident of delivering vaccine jabs on time
Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

 

Phuket community
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

Can someone please explain to 'Christy Sweet', in simple language......(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

When basic facts cannot be agreed upon, meaningful discourse is not possible. News sites giving in ...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures

Wot?...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories

mich, are you wearing your tin foil hat? Wow! ...(Read More)

Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited

Dear Foot, for what I know Cafè del Mar, Illuzion and Shelter only hosted the event. The Bkk based ...(Read More)

Entertainment venue closure extended, snorkeling and diving prohibited

Charles @i am working on the assumption that diving or snorkeling off the beach is ok, people cramme...(Read More)

30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine

Please, no playing down- or damage control games. This is serious. 30 officers now at home, possible...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

The photos are clearly showing that per 5 rows on both sides only 1 window seat can be safely occupi...(Read More)

CAAT wants late-night flights scrapped to curb COVID spread

What’s the difference between night time flights vs day time? The people who would have flown on t...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

When they start fast testing/swapping prior the flight take off? Ask people to be in airport 3 hrs p...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 