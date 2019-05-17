Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

BANGKOK: The Labour Ministry is stepping up measures to curb the growing number of Thai nationals intending to live and work illegally in South Korea, as the number of illegal Thai immigrants in South Korea has soared to 140,000.

immigrationpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 May 2019, 09:35AM

Labour authorities inspect the registration of Thai workers who want jobs in South Korea, in Pathum Thani province last year. Photo: Pattarapog Chatpattarasill

Labour authorities inspect the registration of Thai workers who want jobs in South Korea, in Pathum Thani province last year. Photo: Pattarapog Chatpattarasill

The ministry’s Department of Employment has told officials at its checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi airport – set up to weed out Thais suspected of intending to work illegally overseas – to impose stricter screening measures for passengers flying to South Korea, department director-general, Phetcharat Sin-auy, said.

Despite the tough screening in place, between 100 and 150 passengers travelling to South Korea are denied entry each day and forced to return to Thailand on suspicion of intending to seek to work illegally, she said.

Many of them are well-dressed and too well-groomed to be suspected here of intending to sneak through immigration checks and live and work illegally over there, she said.

Some even have forged documents to back their claims that they were travelling to South Korea to attend professional training courses, she said.

Only when the documents were verified, did department officials at the Suvarnabhumi airport checkpoint discover they were totally fake, she said.

Labour authorities now find it difficult to strike a balance between barring passengers from travelling to South Korea if they suspect them of attempting to work illegally there and preventing themselves from being sued by passengers in the event suspicions prove groundless, she said.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the Labour Ministry, the Thai labour attaché in South Korea has expressed concern over the growing number of Thai nationals intentionally living and working illegally in South Korea. As many as 140,000 such people are in South Korea where they can earn at least B50,000 a month, which is considered attractive to many Thai workers.

Many people dream of earning a high income such as this in South Korea. However, many of them end up becoming victims of work placement scams after being told by so-called agents to pay large sums of money for bogus work placement services advertised on social media, said Ms Phetcharat.

Her department has been monitoring these illegal work placement services, which has led to arrests in more than 20 cases, she said.

The department is screening work placement advertisements on sites such as Facebook and working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the police in both blocking these adverts and tracking down the people running them.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rent dispute Brit to be deported
Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo
British woman faced 2yrs in Dubai prison for Facebook post
In Big Joke saga, border patrol boss gets last laugh
Border police chief to replace ‘Big Joke’
Phuket Opinion: It’s no Joke
‘Big Joke’ transferred to police HQ
Chinese scam call centre busted in Chalong
Guyanese man, 62, arrested in Phuket for age-old ‘black money scam’
Hunt begins after Ukrainian passport used in B450k rental motorbike theft
Several senior Phuket police to be moved in national reshuffle
Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery
Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz
Frenchwoman deported for vaping

 

Phuket community
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)

More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 