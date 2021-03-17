BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government, China envoy discuss arms maintenance depot

THAILAND: Thailand and China discussed a proposal to develop an arms maintenance depot in the country during a meeting at Government House yesterday (Mar 16).

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19military
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 10:27AM

Defence permanent secretary Nat Intaracharoen met the Chinese military attache in Thailand, Wu Xiaoyi, at Government House in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: supplied.

Defence permanent secretary Nat Intaracharoen met the Chinese military attache in Thailand, Wu Xiaoyi, at Government House in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: supplied.

Defence permanent secretary Nat Intaracharoen met the Chinese military attache in Thailand, Wu Xiaoyi to discuss China’s offer to develop a maintenance facility for equipment and weaponry imported from China.

Moves to encourage Chinese companies to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor, involving special trade privileges, including tax exemptions, were also discussed.

“We asked the Chinese military attache to help support Thailand’s plan to develop its defence sector, which is a part of the S-Curve industries that our country wants to promote among foreign investors,” the permanent secretary said.

At the meeting, the government welcomed Maj Gen Wu, praising the 700-year-old relationship between the two nations and 45 years of modern diplomatic relations, Gen Nat said.

He said he also expressed this country’s gratitude to China for speeding up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand.

The attache also discussed closer cooperation regarding military training with Thailand, such as the Joint Strike, Blue Strike, Falcon Strike and and Cobra Gold exercises.

Gen Nat said the meeting also discussed the possibility of developing the ministry’s personnel capacity further, by sending them on an exchange or to study at China’s National Defence College.

In addition, he said that he also thanked China’s defence ministry for their “unconditional funding support” for the development of the country’s security capabilities.

Gen Nat quoted Maj Gen Wu Xiaoyi as saying that he wished to see the COVID-19 situation in Thailand improve, before affirming China’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s plan to develop its defence industry.

