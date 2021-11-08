BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas

Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas

BANGKOK: As part of a government initiative to drive smart city development nationwide, where the aim is to use digital technology to improve people’s standard of living, 15 areas have now been certified as smart city implementation areas.

technologytourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 8 November 2021, 08:33AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon presided over a meeting of the National Smart City Steering sub-committee yesterday (Nov 7) which saw the attendance of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and representatives from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Smart City Thailand Office, and other relevant agencies.

The meeting acknowledged the work results of the sub-committee, which has handed out the Smart City logo to 15 recognised smart city implementation areas.

Some of the smart city projects receiving the logo were Sam Yan Smart City, Khon Kaen Smart City, Phuket Smart City, the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal smart city development project, Yala Smart City, and Nakhon Sawan Smart City. All 15 areas will receive investment promotion support from the Thailand Board of Investment.

The meeting also acknowledged the announcing of 50 smart city promotion areas throughout the country and deliberated smart city-related work plans proposed by DEPA to drive the smart city-related budgets of local administrations and relevant agencies.

Prawit asked all involved to contribute toward the development of smart cities in Thailand, which is a national agenda and is part of the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan.

