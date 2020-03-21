THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government asks people to stay home

Government asks people to stay home

THAILAND: The government is campaigning for people to stay at home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 21 March 2020, 10:36AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked for cooperation, especially from those living in Bangkok and adjacent provinces, to refrain from going out. Photo: Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked for cooperation, especially from those living in Bangkok and adjacent provinces, to refrain from going out. Photo: Bangkok Post

Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday (Mar 20) Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked for cooperation, especially from those living in Bangkok and adjacent provinces, to refrain from going out.

As for calls by some people for lockdowns, the spokesperson said measures must be prepared well before time, and those people who earn daily incomes must also be considered.

“The prime minister has asked people to stay home. In this period, we would like Thai people to stay at home. Before we make the order, we are now asking for cooperation. After this, the situation will be evaluated if we don’t receive cooperation,” she said adding that there are options to consider such as what times or how many hours people could be barred from going out.

Ms Narumon’s remarks came after Thursday’s meeting of agencies working on tackling the spread of COVID-19. Former public health minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, public health permanent secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai and deans of universities’ medical schools took part.

The doctors said that, using mathematical model calculations, maintaining the current measures would see up to 351,948 COVID-19 patients in Thailand while more than 52,000 would be hospitalised with over 17,000 in intensive care and 7,000 deaths.

However, from a simulation, lockdown measures would reduce the number of patients to 24,269 with 3,640 in hospitals including 1,213 in ICU and 485 deaths, an informed source said citing the doctors’ remarks.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Dr Patarawan Woratanarat, head of Orthopaedic Department, Mahidol University Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, agreed with lockdowns.

“It is the golden period right now. We have rather a small number of infected people but the number is rising,” Dr Patarawan said.

“If we choose to be strict like Singapore and Hong Kong, close crowded places such as schools and lock down the country, the number of patients will increase mildly, and the total number of patients will be low. We will have enough medical personnel and equipment to take care of patients,” she said.

The Public Health Ministry yesterday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, 18 of them linked to boxing stadiums and 12 to contact with previous patients, raising the national total to 322. One new patient is a six-month-old baby.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday said the World Health Organization had praised Thailand’s response in handling the COVID-19 crisis after a meeting with Dr Daniel Kertesz, the WHO representative to Thailand.

The ministry is also advising people to follow social distancing as it is an effective method of disease control.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket
Huge fire damages 40 rai in Cherng Talay
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide
Thai Lion Air cancels flights
Italy virus toll tops 4,000, New York joins California in lockdown
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20
Phuket Town laundrette robber chased down by 56-year-old man
Armed drug suspects arrested in Pa Khlok
Phuket teens arrested for stealing motorbike from police station
DDC Chief reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, Thailand total reaches 322
Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand
Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster
Help for salaried workers sought
Health certificates required of all visitors

 

Phuket community
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide

Except at Phuket Fantasea apparently!!!...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Only 5? multiply that by at least 100, these liars think we are as stupid as they are. Are there nig...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

It has been proven worldwide, transparency/openness by Governments are key factors to get inhabitant...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

I wonder if the warmth in the tropics is a factor in it not spreading more? I think indoor heatin...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Dang. * lots.. ( give us back edit function, please)...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Foot, that is BS. Many, many of all ages are at risk- diabetes is a big factor. People who are deal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

If both people are wearing masks, exchange of droplets is far less. It's a sensible precaution...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

What is th eincubation period for the test to be reliable? 2 weeks? More ? Do we know? Unforgivabl...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Yesterday someone told me they had "heard" 6 people were being treated in Patong hospital....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Alright people, calm down. We don't know the time frame here. This family might have only just p...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Singha
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Sea Bees
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 