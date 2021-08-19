The Phuket News
Government asks businesses to prepare for ‘Company Isolation Rules’

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has instructed businesses to prepare for “company isolation rules” for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases and to accelerate the use of antigen test kits (ATKs) on their employees.

COVID-19economicshealth
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 19 August 2021, 05:43PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is speeding up programs to educate firms on how to use ATKs correctly, as well as stepping up company isolation measures. The company isolation principle is similar to other isolation measures implemented in Bangkok, reports state news agency NNT.

Ms Apisamai said the DMS is also urging firms to ensure that they are ready to provide shelter for personnel. Businesses must be able to accommodate more than 100 infected employees and ensure the safe disposal of waste.

According to the DMS, people tend to contract the virus in the workplace, before carrying it to their family members. Bangkok and its adjacent provinces are still recording the most new COVID-19 cases each day.

