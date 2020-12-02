BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government approves 120km/h speed limit

THAILAND: The cabinet yesterday (Dec 2) approved a higher speed limit of up to 120 kilometres per hour on national and rural highways.

transport
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 08:44AM

An official of the Land Transport Department uses a speed camera on Highway 32 in Chai Nat province. Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the cabinet approved in principle a draft regulation on speed limits on highways as proposed by the Transport Ministry.

The regulation is applicable to highways with at least two lanes running in the same direction and traffic islands with barriers. The roads also must not have a ground-level U-turn slot.

The new speed limits are expected to improve traffic flow, she said.

The speed limit for trucks weighing over 2,200kg and buses with more than 15 passengers is 90km/h, while buses with 7-15 passengers are allowed to go up to 100km/h.

Smaller motorcycles won’t be allowed to exceed 80km/h, while those with 400cc engines and 35-kilowatt engines and above are limited to 100km/h.

School buses must not exceed a speed limit of 80km/h.

The speed limit for vehicles travelling in the furthest right lane is no less than 100km/h.

 

Kurt | 02 December 2020 - 10:07:41 

A higher speed limit is very questionable. As speed cost already many lives in this country, there is no need in Speed-land were many people not respect speed limits anyway, to increase these limits. Specially that coming rule you must at least speed 100km/h in furthest right lane. What is the logic of this 'approving'?

Pascale | 02 December 2020 - 09:34:23 

Good decision !

Kurt | 02 December 2020 - 09:03:53 

The new speed limits are going to 'improve' more than just traffic flows only.  hehehe. Well, the mini van drivers will be happy.

 

