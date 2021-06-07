The Phuket News
Government allocates B2.8bn for COVID-19 vaccine Research and Development

THAILAND: The government has allocated B2.8 billion to support COVID-19 vaccine research and development and the building of infrastructure, to support vaccine production, in order to develop Thailand into a regional hub of vaccine production.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 7 June 2021, 09:34AM

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. Photo: NNT.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. Photo: NNT.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the money has been allocated to the National Vaccine Institute (NVI) which, in turn, has provided funding to support research by state and private organizations, including BioNet-Asia, to develop and manufacture DNA vaccines, and the National Science and Technology Development Agency to develop prototype vaccines for clinical trials.

According to Mr. Anucha, Baiya Phytopharm Co has also been provided with funding to conduct tests on locally-made, plant-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, there is funding for the National Biopharmaceutical Facility (NBF) to prepare a COVID-19 vaccine production facility, money for the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) for vaccine packaging and support for the GPO-Merieux Biological Products Co to expand its industrial-scale vaccine production capacity.

Other organizations to receive funding are the Vaccine Research Centre, the National Primate Research Centre at Chulalongkorn University and Siam Bioscience.

Foot | 07 June 2021 - 13:57:51 

A golden goose, right? With the U.S., England, Japan, Germany, and all the others spending billions with results already, why is Thailand wasting resources? Wouldn't these be better spent on taking care of the elderly? Just another method to fleece the golden goose.

Christy Sweet | 07 June 2021 - 09:43:30 

To allocate these sorts of funds to'research' vaccines is a slap in the face to all who have suffered hardships the past 15 months. Thailand is a hub alright - of corruption.

 

