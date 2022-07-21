Tengoku
Government admits using spyware on phones to protect national security

BANGKOK: Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn conceded in parliament on Tuesday (July 19) that Thai authorities do use surveillance software to track the activity of individuals via their phones.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 July 2022, 11:15AM

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn. Photo: Bangkok Post

While acknowledging the use of the tracking software in relation to cases involving drugs or national security, Chaiwut did not disclose specifics around which individuals were targeted or which software or government agencies were involved, only stating he is aware of its use in “limited” cases.

“It is used on national security or drug matters. If you need to arrest a drug dealer you have to listen in to find where the drop would be,” he said.

“I understand that there was usage of this sort but it is very limited and only in special cases.”

Chaiwaut’s ministry previously denied any knowledge of the matter and Thai police have declared in a statement that Pegasus has not been used as it would breach privacy rules.

Chaiwaut’s comments came after a collective report from Human Rights groups that claimed dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted by the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus during the height of intense anti-government protests.

Devas Lounge

The report by Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab in partnership with Thai groups iLaw and DigitalReach, identified some 30 activists, academics, lawyers and NGO workers - mostly connected to civil rights organisations - whose mobile devices were affected.between October 2020 to November 2021.

“The infections occurred from October 2020 to November 2021, coinciding with a period of widespread pro-democracy protests, and predominantly targeted key figures in the pro-democracy movement,” the report stated.

Pegasus software, created by Israeli firm NSO Group, can extract data and activate cameras or microphones once it has successfully infiltrated a mobile device.

The NSO Group is currently being sued in the US by Apple, which alleges the firm’s spyware was used to infiltrate a number of iPhones worldwide.

- Additional reporting by AFP

Phuket community
Passion Drives: An expat’s nightmare tale of his new MG

MGs are built in China...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

So the steady stream of mainly European tourists crossing the bridge to the mainland en route to kra...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Lol, lol and even more lol....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Motors usually blow up when they are not serviced. Usual Thai attitude. That motor will be a very e...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

Many, many outside bins were removed after the Bali bombing, for security reasons....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Engines not explode suddenly when well inspected/maintained. So Thailand is showing again a ferry t...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

The problem near me is there are only 6 bins for around 100 houses. They are emptied daily in the ev...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

... But they are friendly, and let you down with a smile when you come with a environment problem. L...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

Everything, from nothing to a bit show, will be sold/declared by Thai officials as 'a success...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

We all see on international tv channels what technical possibilities are, and executived abroad when...(Read More)

 

