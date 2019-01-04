THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Government admits election delay

BANGKOK: The election date will likely be delayed from Feb 24 to avoid having poll-related activities overlapping with those of the coronation ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has announced.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 January 2019, 03:48PM

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam blames the calendar clash between the election and the May 4-6 coronation is the fault of the Election Commission. Photo: PR Dept

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam blames the calendar clash between the election and the May 4-6 coronation is the fault of the Election Commission. Photo: PR Dept

In any case, the poll will be held no later than the May 9 deadline, he said ahead of a meeting with the Election Commission yesterday (Jan 3) to discuss the election date.

Mr Wissanu refused to say whether the government had ordered the EC to delay the Feb 24 poll date. Reporters pressed him on this issue and he declined to answer.

Under the constitution, the general election must be held within 150 days of the constitution's organic law governing the election of MPs taking effect on Dec 11 last year, or by May 9.

However, elections must be held on a Sunday. The last Sunday within the 150-day limit is May 5.

His Majesty the King’s coronation is set for May 4-6. There also will be preliminary preparations “about half a month” – 15 days, or April 19-to-May 4 – ahead of the coronation period, Mr Wissanu said.

The preliminary rites are expected to kick off after Songkran or April 15.

They include collecting water from Thailand’s major rivers for use in the coronation ceremony, and a ceremony to pay homage to the relics of former kings, Mr Wissanu said.

After the coronation, there will also be activities organised by the government and the public to celebrate the occasion. These activities will also take about half a month, Mr Wissanu said.

“The election itself does not affect the royal ceremonies, neither does the election campaign. But after the poll, there will also be about 10 political events, which are required by the constitution to take place within specific periods,” he said.

As a result, the government and the EC must discuss whether these activities overlap with the royal ceremony.

“We can’t move the royal ceremony. Neither can we move the dates for activities required after the election takes place. Therefore, we may have to move the election date to avoid these events overlapping.

On Tuesday, the government did not issue a royal decree calling for the election as planned earlier. Without the decree, the EC cannot officially set the election date.

Speaking after his meeting with the EC, Mr Wissanu reiterated that the election will take place by the May 9 deadline as stipulated by the constitution.

“It is set in stone by the constitution. The National Council for Peace and Order can’t even issue any Section 44 order to change it,” Mr Wissanu said.

He said he had explained to the EC about necessary preparations and activities that will take place before and after the three-day coronation period.

The coronation ceremony, and other related preparations are modelled on the coronation of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX, in May 1950, Mr Wissanu said.

Mr Wissanu declined to comment when asked by reporters whether the government had told the EC to delay the Feb 24 poll date.

He only said that when the Feb 24 poll date and other poll-related schedules were announced at a meeting between the NCPO and political parties on Dec 7, the coronation schedule was not yet known.

When the coronation schedule was announced on Jan 1, the government had to explain the details to the EC, he said.

Mr Wissanu added that the authority to set the poll date rests with the EC and the poll-organising agency will consider the information he gave when setting the poll date.

“The government has nothing to do with the setting of the poll date,” he said.

However, Mr Wissanu admitted that the election must be held before April 15 when the preliminary rites for the coronation begin, and that a new government will take office after May 20 when all activities to celebrate the coronation are finished.

Under the law on the election of MPs, the EC must endorse 95% of all 500 winning poll candidates or 475 within 60 days of an election.

Under the constitution, parliament will convene its first meeting within 15 days of the poll results being announced.

In light of this, the EC will have only three potential alternative election dates to choose from – March 10, 17, 24, if the Feb 24 date is to be deferred, a source at the EC said.

The source said that after hearing Mr Wissanu explained, the EC was likely to choose March 24 as a new poll date, so parties would have more time for campaigns and the EC would have more time to prepare for the poll.

Sources at major parties such as Pheu Thai, the Democrats and Palang Pracharath told the Bangkok Post that if the Feb 24 poll is delayed, plans for party election campaigns will be affected, particularly election expenses which are capped at B1.5 million per constituency.

Parties have to plan their election spending at least 60 days ahead of the poll, and if the Feb 24 poll is rescheduled for March 24, they have to re-arrange their spending to cover the extended time, the sources said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Southern peace talks advance on 15-year anniversary
NACC cops backlash in Prawit case
32 Phuket candidates register for Senate selection
Calls mount for foreign poll observers
Chalerm says regime leaves ‘bad legacies’
Parties wary despite lift of political ban; Campaigning on hold amid ‘trap’ fears
Parties call for constitution to be ripped up
Whiff of populism in latest schemes
Political activity ban to end Tuesday
VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’
NLA passes stipends for judge meets
Suspect locks up duty warden, escapes police cell
Amnesty strips Aung San Suu Kyi of highest honour
NACC stands firm on asset rule
PM to resolve assets rule row

 

Phuket community
CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

Looks like all the bad farangs have already been deported....(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

One of my friends asked me were the letters NACC are standing for. I was expecting a joke. And yes...(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

@Pascale, The many journalists Thailand has will check or government orders will be carried out....(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

P.. common sense would expect the marine office to have staff at the ports, why you chose to attack ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

That is thai cleverness :.." No reports of fatalities of 4 provinces"! 'No reports&#...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

A different/other/new approach? Here in Thailand? That is the same as swearing in church.. ...&qu...(Read More)

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

... we have to take in consideration that the 7 days RTP show was just symbolic. Nothing more, nothi...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

So now we have irrefutable proof that sitting in tents by the side of the road playing on phones doe...(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

Are the usual experts/expats already at the ports,armed with cameras to supervise those given orde...(Read More)

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

"227 fined for driving without a licence" This its only a half day work for Chalong polise...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential

 