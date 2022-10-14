British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Goverment agencies to be e-friendly

Goverment agencies to be e-friendly

BANGKOK: The government has enacted a new law mandating that government agencies must have an electronic channel to serve the public, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said yesterday (Oct 13).

technology
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 October 2022, 11:02AM

Traisuree: ‘No excuse not to comply’. Photo: Bangkok Post

Traisuree: ‘No excuse not to comply’. Photo: Bangkok Post

The enforcement of the Act on Electronic Performance of Administrative Functions was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday and will take effect 90 days later, reports the Bangkok Post. It aims to help reform state administration by procuring technology to develop public services and make them accessible to all.

Ms Traisuree said all state agencies must obey the new law except for those related to lawmakers, judicial service, independent constitutional organisations, prosecutorial organisations and agencies that fall under ministerial regulations. Under the new act, government agencies must offer a digital communication channel of a high standard.

In addition, the public and business operators must be able to submit electronic documents to state agencies. Officials can no longer refuse to receive such e-documents, as stipulated by Section 7 of the new law - some sections of which have taken effect immediately.

Of these, Section 12 stipulates that state agencies are obliged to make copies of original documents for customers without charge. They must also revise any regulations that hinder digital communication between agencies and other people under Section 15.

Agencies must meet certain standards in terms of their technological communication network and submit a progress report to the cabinet in 240 days.

Section 22 states that following this digital plan is compulsory for all state agencies. A third party will update the cabinet every 60 days on how many agencies fail to comply with the law.

Agencies will be reminded of the new law every 15 days so there is no excuse for non-compliance, Ms Traisuree said.

Another announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday established “contract committees” to control business contracts related to the purchase or leasing of cars and motorcycles and taxis, which states that interest rates must fall within the range of 10-23%. This will take effect in 90 days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phone use must now be handsfree if driving
Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in ‘major’ Australian emergency
Power outage to affect Koh Yao Noi
Police arrest ‘fake cocaine’ Bangla touts, wanted for attack on American tourist
Wreath laying ceremony honours King Bhumibol
Patong floods amid heavy downpours
Cabinet approves B5bn for ‘Andaman International Health Center’
Heroines Monument looks for temporary home
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab
Thalang police continue drug clampdown
Mum ‘sorry’ over killer son’s actions
Iceland ponders Phuket consulate
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Police chase reckless driver through traffic
Chinese state media signals no end to zero-COVID curbs

 

Phuket community
Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Quite a surprise that China abstained, rather than voting against. Perhaps Putin doesn't have th...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Hollow cowardish words of Thailand. Continuous isolating it self from the global world. Remains hang...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

So who to contact to report people dumping trash into the canals? Without having to go to some offi...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Perfectly good location at the Thalang Battlefield Memorial Park (note the name!)- its almost as if ...(Read More)

Tougher gun control promised after nursery attack

I have heard that you can use a printer to make a pistol. I have a Canon printer!...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

@Fascinated, sometimes it feels that leading Thai Officials think that doing once in a while a bit M...(Read More)

Putin to attend Apec summit

As courtecy Spokesman Tanee disn't, Min Don mentioned Saudi. So: nr 1 Saudi Arabia, 2 China ( c...(Read More)

Heroines Monument looks for temporary home

Why not meeting/discussion about a permanent other location of the monument, in a nice small park wi...(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Cowards- all about the money. No morality whatsoever....(Read More)

Thailand abstains in UN vote against Putin land grab

Thai authorities will not make a decision that could possibly have an effect on their golden gravy t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property

 