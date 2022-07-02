Tengoku
Tengoku
Good wind marks the second day of Phuket Raceweek

SAILING: Principal Race Office Simon James yesterday (July 1) started the fleet for the 19th Phuket Raceweek at the same spot as on day one, just south of Koh Lan off the southern coast of Phuket. The wind was light at six to eight knots for the first windward-leeward race but picked up to 12 knots by the time Simon started the second race, which saw the sailors circumnavigate Chalong Bay.

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 July 2022, 01:24PM

’Alright’ leads the Irc Zero class away. Photo: Phuket Raceweek 2022 at Cape Panwa Hotel

IRC Cruising Class. Photo: Phuket Raceweek 2022 at Cape Panwa Hotel

Tristan Hamilton skippering Pulse Grey. Photo: Phuket Raceweek 2022 at Cape Panwa Hotel

Firefly 850 Sport boat class Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo. Photo: Phuket Raceweek 2022 at Cape Panwa Hotel

James Bury and Craig Nichols’ Alright stole the thunder in the IRC Zero class, winning both races with Ray Roberts’ Team Hollywood taking the second spot. Garry Holt’s Let’s Get it On, a Corby 36, had two third-place finishes, while the fourth boat in the class, the Douglas/Kettlebey Ramrod, a Farr 40, was able to sail, getting its hands on a set of sails and settled for two fourth-place finishes.

The IRC 1 class saw Alright continue its run, winning both races. Garry Holt’s Let’s Get it On took second in both races and Ramrod claimed the third spot twice in the three-boat class.

Niels Degenklow’s Phoenix and Stuart Williamson’s APW Endeavour of Whitby swapped positions, with Phoenix winning both races in the six-boat IRC Cruising Monohull class and APW Endeavour of Whitby coming in second both times. Toshiro Furuta’s Sakura had a good day coming third both times, while Kirill Stashevsky’s Russian crew on Agata had two fourth-place finishes. Fred Haes’ Venture and Kampon Sutara’s Kantus Bride swapped fifth and sixth spots to round out the class

The Pulse 600s (Tristan Hamilton skippering Pulse Grey and Paul Flatty Baker skippering Pulse Yellow) took to the water again. Both skippers handled the craft admirably in choppy waters, with Hamilton continuing his winning ways, capturing both races.

The Racing Multiclass class saw Dan Fidock’s Extreme 40 Parabellum do it again, taking line honours and winning both races as spectators looked on in awe as it whizzed by on the water. Warwick Downes’ Bonza was next, claiming their second and third place finishes, and drawing a fair amount of gasps with its hull lifts. Alan Carwardine’s Saffron was third overall on the day with a fourth and a second-place finish, and Glywn Rowlands Twister 2 had a third and fourth-place finish to come fourth overall and round out the four-boat class.         

HeadStart International School Phuket

The four-boat Firefly 850 Sport boat class saw John Newnham’s Twin Sharks, Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo, Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol and George Eddings’ Blue Nose finish one through four in that order in both races. The first three boats all feature experienced crew who have all sailed together on Fireflies before, while Blue Nose’s crew has been drawn together for the first time and are still finding their way and getting used to the Mark Pescott design and Mark Horwood build.

The racing continues today and tomorrow (July 2-3), with the sailors coming ashore for a banquet and prize-giving this evening at Cape Panwa Hotel host venue.

Today’s racing and prizes are sponsored by Alan and Roger at Asia Catamarans. 

Tomorrow, the final day of racing and an evening under the stars, is planned as the 19th Phuket Raceweek 2022 at Cape Panwa Hotel draws to a close.

