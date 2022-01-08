BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Good Vibrations: The Joy of Gardens – and Gardening

Good Vibrations: The Joy of Gardens – and Gardening

If you write about gardening for a publication, you will encounter two different kinds of readers. A few, and fortunately they are few and far between, ask for help, often with no please or thank you, and lack the courtesy to write back after you have spent time in addressing their queries. Fortunately, the commonality of gardeners is a happy one, and the majority of correspondents are genuine enthusiasts, generous in their response to any advice. They reinforce my conviction that gardening is a beneficial and life-enhancing activity, not only for our floral charges , but also for those of us who cherish them.

Green-Thoughts
By Patrick Campbell

Sunday 9 January 2022, 01:30PM

The benefits of gardening bear fruit for people of all ages. Dmitry Dreyer / Unsplash

The benefits of gardening bear fruit for people of all ages. Dmitry Dreyer / Unsplash

The following letter, recently received, is a gracious illustration of this belief. Please pardon my immodesty in quoting from it. Diane writes:

‘You remind me of two people I admire greatly. Gardening is not only great for the soul, it strengthens our physical health. When I was a young law student… I lived in a gorgeous home with an 88-year-old widow who kept perennially young by taking in three boarders. She had a gigantic English-style garden and my room with terrace overlooked the magnificent garden. This lady did all her own gardening, save for cutting the grass, and she got upset with herself whenever she forgot the Latin name for a flower! She took the tube alone at age 93 to shop for antiques and lived to the great age of 103.

My mother is half English and half Scandinavian. Her brother lived well into his nineties and he too was an avid and extremely talented gardener, as well as his English wife. How I adored visiting them and walking about in their garden.’

She concludes by saying: ‘You are certain to live a very long and healthy life.’ Amen to that…

Diana is in exalted company. Since time immemorial, writers from Andrew Marvell in ‘The Garden’ to the Romantic poet William Wordsworth and the American naturalist Henry Thoreau have celebrated the good vibrations that emanate from the natural world.

As for the physical benefits that accrue from communing with nature in the shape of gardening , a recent survey from Michigan State University concluded that not only does gardening reduce the onset of obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and senility, it offers a more pleasurable way of taking exercise. Research showed that gardeners spent more time every week tending their flowers than those who chose walking or biking as their main source of exercise.

And even when we have rested from our labours, benefits can persist. For my own part, I take daily pleasure from imagining all that magical, springing vegetable growth that is taking place, silent and unseen, beyond my bedroom walls: buds opening, leaves unfurling, roots delving, flowers blooming. Come a new day, I will venture out into a kaleidoscopic world, a living tapestry where everything has been subtly transfigured.

HeadStart International School Phuket

It does not stop there. Gardening helps in other, more measurable ways. In our modern concrete jungles, the presence of shrubs and trees in our borders or in nearby parks , enriches the very air we breathe. All green plants absorb potentially harmful carbon dioxide through photosynthesis: they sequester the gas and release life-enhancing oxygen back into the atmosphere. A study recently found that trees prevented nearly a million cases of respiratory diseases. Put another way, trees remove 17 million tons of atmospheric pollution every year. Moreover, leafy shrubs and trees not only intercept these harmful airborne articulates, but save water, prevent soil erosion and prevent flooding. Quite a list. Yet we continue to destroy everything green from mangrove swamps and equatorial rain forests to individual trees that get in the way of ‘progress’ in the form of new buildings or roads. Do all in your power to grow trees in your garden. An especial treasure.

My daughter is fortunate enough to own a 10-acre bluebell wood as part of her expanded ‘garden’ in rural England. In the spring, the whole area is a blue floral carpet, luminous beneath the budding hornbeam trees. While few of us today have the opportunity to wander in pristine woods or commune with Mother Nature in her sublimer moments, we still may, like Diana’s lady, take pleasure and solace in cultivating a garden. Even a row of container plants on a concrete balcony is better than nothing.

 It is not just man who benefits. Gardens are a haven for innumerable species of insects, including bees and butterflies, our chief pollinators. Shrubs and leafy trees provide cover for birds, places where they can nest in safety. Every year, sun-birds and yellow-vented bulbuls raise their young in my cristina bushes; every sunny day, the skinks warm themselves on my pool surrounds.

 Since time immemorial, the garden has been a precious microcosm of the natural world. Today, its ecological importance is huge and getting huger. As green spaces vanish, as habitats for wild creatures shrink, and as man is increasingly confined to an unnatural existence in an apartment or condominium, our gardens fulfil a key role – oases of greenery in our desert town-scapes.

Tend and nurture your garden In so doing you will be nurturing yourself.

Dr Patrick Campbell can be contacted at his home Camelot, located at 59/84 Soi Saiyuan 13; Rawai; Phuket 83130. Tel:66 076613227 (landline), 0655012326 or 0857827551 (mobile). His book “The Tropic Gardener”, an indispensable guide to plants and their cultivation in Thailand, is available from Seng Ho bookshop in Phuket Town or Delish in Rawai, or arrange a copy to be delivered by emailing him at drpaccampbell@gmail.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

GRIP IT - a new initiative doing good
‘Don’t Look Up’, a sublime sideways view of our modern world
Blazing Saddles: New Year Revolutions
The King’s Man excels
Living Waters: Building brighter futures
Resurrecting the Matrix
34mn tiger shrimp younglings released in Phuket waters
Spidey home for Christmas
On Campus: How to lead Gen Z’ers
Phuket Music Scene: Having fun for a good cause
Blazing Saddles: E-Zee does it!
Bullock redefines the question of forgiveness
29 Phuket, Phang Nga venues listed in The Michelin Guide Thailand 2022
Tangton into the finals, needs Phuket’s support
Royal Phuket Marina Full Moon Boat Rally

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

many people will not repot feeling unwell, the fear of being gouged by a hospital stops them. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?

The subtropical brain has not evolved a capacity for future planning. Too bad the N Asian heritage ...(Read More)

Navy chief to drop his submarine fund request

Oh no!! What will the expats find to man about now!...(Read More)

China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

Thanks China. At least it's here, not like the American vaccine. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?

What is going on right now in Thailand regarding Omikron reveals the incompetence and excessive dema...(Read More)

Police catch shrimp vendor killer

Another unstable man that is unable to control his emotions and has no trouble walking in a shooting...(Read More)

Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Of course infection numbers are just understated they can only measure the infected that visit a cli...(Read More)

Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

@christysweet, just make photo's of non mask people, and go public with it. That works. Wonder o...(Read More)

Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review

That Resort now should be named & shamed for it's action, so that more previous guests can s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?

at the moment through these international tourists. Then set that aside against a potential varian...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions

 