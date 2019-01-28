THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Good shepherd school Charity event @ Caddy Shack Kathu

Start From: Friday 1 February 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 1 February 2019, 11:30PM

Killer pool, Karaoke, Raffles, Buffet. The school gets paid for you to drink and dance, let’s put a smile on these children’s faces, any old clothes and shoes, toys, all welcome.

Person : Caddy Shack Kathu
Address : Kathu, near entrance to Loch Palm Golf
Phone : 087 993 8737
Website :
http://https://www.facebook.com/caddy-Shack-Kathu-454114797932294/

 

Phuket community
