Good Shepherd calls for supplies for families at risk in Phuket

The ‘Home for Hope’ mobile bus goes into migrant work camps within the Cherng Talay and Bang Tao areas once a month, providing My­anmar migrant workers and their fami­lies, as well as poor Thai families, with essentials to improve their health and well-being. A total of 200 families are being supported by the bus.

Community
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 April 2019, 11:00AM

All aboard. (Right) Khun Kad, Khun Srisuda, Khun Zar Zar and Debra.

The target audience for the mobile unit is woman and children at risk of human trafficking, being abused and exploited and who live in risky com­munity areas in Phuket.

The goal is to educate the women in social and life skills, health, self-care and awareness of human trafficking.

The director of this new project is Good Shepherd’s Sister Dr Euphrasia Mesomklin and the manager is Khun Ratchaneekorn (Kad) who has worked for Home for Hope and the anti-human trafficking project in Patong.

The Good Shepherd Foundation des­perately needs the following necessities for babies, children and young women:

  • canned goods;
  • dry goods;
  • eggs;
  • noodles;
  • rice; 
  • cooking oil;
  • snacks;
  • water;
  • juices;
  • milk;
  • underwear; 
  • clothing (second hand);
  • books;
  • blankets;
  • first aid kits;
  • feminine hygiene products;
  • nappies;
  • baby, toddler and young childrens’ toys;
  • playdough;
  • dolls;
  • sports equipment;
  • colouring pencils and paper resources; 
  • mosquito nets; 
  • towels, linen, pillows and mats; and
  • personal care items (shampoo, soap, brushes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes etc).

Donations can be dropped off at Home for Hope (located in Topland near the bypass road in Phuket Town) or at the Thrift & Crafts Shop at Wana Park, 177 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Rd, Thalang (open 10am-2pm on Monday, Wednes­day and Saturday).

QSI International School Phuket

Monetary donations can also be made using the following details:
Account name: Sister Daruna Mesomk­lin for the Good Shepherd Sisters
Account number: 486-2-13814-2
Swift code: KASITHBK

The bus also requires a trailer to carry all donated goods and supplies.

The Good Shepherd Foundation is also looking for one Thai and one Myanmar social worker – to assist with family and social issues and provide information about human rights, laws and villages rights – and one Thai and one Myanmar nurse – to advise and assist with basic health screenings, vaccinations, heath advice, specific care and follow up services.

Khun Kad, can be contacted at rad­chaneekon_kad@hotmail.com
A key volunteer, Debra Mierczak, can be contacted at dmierczak@hotmail.com

 

 

