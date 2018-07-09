FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Good news’ expected in Thai cave rescue mission

CHIANG RAI: Rescue workers dived deep inside a flooded Thai cave for a second straight day today (July 9) in a treacherous bid to save a trapped group of young footballers, with the mission chief promising more “good news” after four of the 13 were saved yesterday (July 8).

accidentshealthmarineAFP

Monday 9 July 2018, 04:58PM

An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers started evacuating the 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in a flooded cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province yesterday (July 8). Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers started evacuating the 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in a flooded cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province yesterday (July 8). Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Yesterday’s surprisingly quick extraction of the initial batch of four, who were guided out of a network of flooded tunnels by elite divers, fuelled optimism that the others would also be quickly rescued.

“All the equipment is ready. Oxygen bottles are ready,” rescue operations chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters this afternoon after announcing the second phase of the rescue bid had begun.

“In the next few hours we will have good news,” he said.

Thais have been fixated on the crisis, hoping desperately for the safe return of the 12 boys and their 25-year-old football coach, after they ventured into the Tham Luang cave complex after practice and became trapped by rising waters on June 23.
The saga has also dominated global headlines, with the team spending nine days unaccounted for inside the cave, before British divers found the emaciated and dishevelled group huddling on a muddy bank above the flooding.

Authorities then struggled to determine the best way to save the “Wild Boar” football team, with the group stuck on a shelf more than four kilometres inside the cave in pitch darkness.

Among the ideas were drilling an escape route through the mountain, and leaving them for months until the monsoon season ended and the flooding subsided.

But with oxygen levels inside dropping to dangerous lows and the prospect of heavy rains flooding the area completely, authorities decided they had to move quickly and take the group out through the water-filled tunnels.

Dozens of foreign divers and other experts from around the world were brought to help the rescue effort, working alongside Thai Navy SEALs.

Narongsak described yesterday’s initial rescue bid as “D-Day” when it was launched, and there were fears that any one of many potential pitfalls could prove deadly.

Among these were that none of the boys had scuba diving experience, and that they could easily panic while swimming underwater in darkness.

The death of a former Thai Navy SEAL diver who ran out of oxygen in the cave on Friday (July 6) underscored the danger of the journey even for professionals.

QSI International School Phuket

But after the first four emerged late yesterday afternoon, hopes began to rise of a fairytale ending to the ordeal.

Narongsak yesterday described their journey out, escorted by elite divers, as “smooth”.

Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha was also due to visit the rescue operation late on today.

Still, for the relatives of the Wild Boar team members, an agonising wait continued.

“I am still waiting here at the cave, keeping my fingers crossed to see whether my son will be one of those to come out today,” Supaluk Sompiengjai, mother of Pheeraphat – known by his nickname “Night” -- said this morning.

“We heard four boys are out but we do not know who they are. Many parents are still here waiting. None of us has been informed of anything.”

And although the four had been rescued, there were concerns they may have contracted an illness while in the cave, Narongsak said today.

“They (the four) will be kept away from their parents for a while because we are concerned about infections,” Narongsak said.

And rain could still re-emerge as a threat, particularly if there are complications that could delay the extraction further.

Weather forecasters warned heavy rain could hit the area this afternoon and continue through the week.

Authorities have repeatedly said the rain could re-flood crucial parts of the cave complex that have been drained and make the escape route much harder or even impossible to navigate.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Rising water obstructs cave search of trapped students, coach
French expat, 78, found safe in Phuket after dinghy gets lost in storm
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
‘Shark attack’ off Hua Hin beach prompts investigation
Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police
Injured tourist from speedboat explosion transferred to Phuket hospital
Korean tourist, 72, saved from drowning off Phuket
Phuket police investigate speedboat explosion that left two crew members injured
Micro-chipped wristbands for boat passengers, pier safety increased ready for Phuket high season
Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach
Lifesaving Phuket surfer speaks out
Chinese tourist, 18, resuscitated at Koh Poda east of Phuket
Phuket Governor says Japanese tourist bitten by barracuda not a shark

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Play and discover the world is given to all children, also the thai. But like in other countries not...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Shwe's comment is correct regarding the discrimination Thailand displays towards foreigners bord...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Normal people would be happy about every kid saved.Some of the frustrated old grumpys here are whing...(Read More)

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

If safety of tourist industry was according international standards these disasters not happened. Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Ah... more from the neo colonialists who think they are always right and have the best answers. Safe...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Somewhat premature to suggest criminal negligence given the lack of information thus far....(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

If one bothers to read the reports, it is to replenish supplies, specifically tanks. ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Your comment is disgusting and discredits the gallant efforts by rescuers world wide, who give of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Yes,yes.Another great opinion.But don``t expect any changes in safety thinking.No smart thai thinkin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Personally I'm disappointed no one is taking advantage of this opportunity to show Thais how imp...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket

 