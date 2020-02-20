THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief

Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief

GOLF: Last Sunday (Feb 16) witnessed the expat and Thai communities rally round and join the Aussie Disaster Relief Golf Fundraiser where an amazing 120,000 baht was raised.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 February 2020, 09:32AM

Laguna Golf Phuket’s Darren Robson, Class Act Media’s Jason Beavan, Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay and Asean events’ Mark Cameron with the proceeds raised at the event. Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket

Laguna Golf Phuket’s Darren Robson, Class Act Media’s Jason Beavan, Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay and Asean events’ Mark Cameron with the proceeds raised at the event. Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket

60 golfers participated on a hot but fun-filled day, with plenty of on course refreshments being supplied by the Hole Sponsors to keep everyone hydrated.

Laguna Golf Phuket once again provided the perfect venue to stage a memorable charity fundraising golf event. Many other supporters came on-board as Hole Sponsors, providing nibbles and refreshments on the course throughout the day; Captain Hook’s Smokehouse, Irish Times Pub in Jungceylon, Legends Sports Bar Patong, Expat Hotel Patong, Walkabout Bar in Kata, Captain’s Bar in Laguna, and Nidas Bar in Patong.

The winning team with a remarkable net 55 was Vladimir Cascins, Maxim Sazonov, Alesya Sazonova and Mark Birkenshaw.

QSI International School Phuket

In second place were Wayne Klapko, Tom De Jongh and Liam Stewart, and in third and final place was visitors to the Island Jesper Madsen, Jesper Martin, Craig Jenkins and Simon Angove, the GM of Pullman G Pattaya who also kindly donated stays at his hotel for all the Challenge Hole Winners.

At the end of the day the proceeds, which will be distributed to worthy charities in Australia, were presented and handed over to the new Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay and Jason Beavan who was representing the Australian Chamber of Commerce.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test
ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors
Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Judo master, 97, puts ‘spirit’ above medals at Olympics
‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto
Maybank Championship postponed due to coronavirus
Malaysian Open to proceed despite coronavirus fears
Man City ban opens the door for Spurs as Son strikes late winner at Villa
NBA loses ‘hundreds of millions’ in China over Hong Kong tweet

 

Phuket community
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

None of the mentioned drugs are "cures" for anything, they either relieve symptoms, or hel...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

The problem I have with this "“Thai cocktail” is that it hasn't been shared, outside of...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Why don't they encourage them to stop burning trash at all, 365 days a year ?...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Get up early and check all the bars cafes with electric pumps going pumping from cesspits to the loc...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

John.. go online and search for Bondi Rescue...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Now it is time Thailand shares this wonderful cocktail worldwide with pharmaceutical industries, sp...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Don't worry, until now is according the Governor no water crisis on Phuket. Because all the tour...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Seen the photos health officials had no choice to stop hand sitting, than go and look. And further? ...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

After all the Officials are gone, and th caost is free 'we' open the valve again and release...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Cassia Phuket

 