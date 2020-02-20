Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief

GOLF: Last Sunday (Feb 16) witnessed the expat and Thai communities rally round and join the Aussie Disaster Relief Golf Fundraiser where an amazing 120,000 baht was raised.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 February 2020, 09:32AM

Laguna Golf Phuket’s Darren Robson, Class Act Media’s Jason Beavan, Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay and Asean events’ Mark Cameron with the proceeds raised at the event. Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket

60 golfers participated on a hot but fun-filled day, with plenty of on course refreshments being supplied by the Hole Sponsors to keep everyone hydrated.

Laguna Golf Phuket once again provided the perfect venue to stage a memorable charity fundraising golf event. Many other supporters came on-board as Hole Sponsors, providing nibbles and refreshments on the course throughout the day; Captain Hook’s Smokehouse, Irish Times Pub in Jungceylon, Legends Sports Bar Patong, Expat Hotel Patong, Walkabout Bar in Kata, Captain’s Bar in Laguna, and Nidas Bar in Patong.

The winning team with a remarkable net 55 was Vladimir Cascins, Maxim Sazonov, Alesya Sazonova and Mark Birkenshaw.

In second place were Wayne Klapko, Tom De Jongh and Liam Stewart, and in third and final place was visitors to the Island Jesper Madsen, Jesper Martin, Craig Jenkins and Simon Angove, the GM of Pullman G Pattaya who also kindly donated stays at his hotel for all the Challenge Hole Winners.

At the end of the day the proceeds, which will be distributed to worthy charities in Australia, were presented and handed over to the new Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay and Jason Beavan who was representing the Australian Chamber of Commerce.