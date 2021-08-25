Golfers swinging happy as tournament play returns to Blue Canyon

GOLF: With Phuket generally being deprived of golfing events in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was much excitement in the air last Wednesday (Aug 18) as Golfasian held their Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament at the stunning Blue Canyon Golf Club.

Golf

By Ben Tirebuck

Thursday 26 August 2021, 08:00AM

Ensuring the strictest adherence to the latest COVID-19 health and safety protocols was in place, organise Chris Watson and the Golfasian team did a tremendous job of hosting the day and making it sure it ran smoothly and safely.

The competition was split into two groups with a bright and breezy 6:30am registration for the morning collective who teed off at 8am.

Despite a deluge of heavy rainfall in the days previous, a combination of a thorough and effective drainage system at Blue Canyon and a smiling mother nature meant the organisers and participants were met with a bright and sunny day as play got underway, with golfers enjoying dry, fast greens and a longer ball roll on the drives.

The day was run on a stableford format, with individual and team prizes up for grabs. The overall champion from the morning competition was Reijo Heiskanen with a total of 39 points. He was followed by Oradee Kim Tie who was just one point behind on 38.

The team competition was also a closely fought battle with Live 89.5 Donna Toon’s team pipped by one point on hole 18 by eventful winners “A Mixed Bag” who registered a combined team total score of 115.

The afternoon competition was equally close with the leaderboard constantly chopping and changing throughout the round. Ultimately, Jim Hamilton came out on top with 41 points, closely followed just one point behind by Brad Edman on 40 points. The team competition was won by “The Wednesday Group” with an impressive 125 points.

Congratulations to Golfasian and all the participants who made the day so fun and spirited. A big thanks goes to all the local sponsors who donated prizes to the competition and to media sponsors Live 89.5. The next Golfasian tournament is scheduled for September 29 at Laguna Golf Course.