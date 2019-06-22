GOLF: Louise Landgraf, Phuket’s 10-year-old golf prodigy, is heading to the US to compete in three junior world championship tournaments in July.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 June 2019, 11:00AM

Louise Landgraf finished in second place at the TGA Junior Championships at Kabinburi Sport Club in June. Photo: Supplied

Louise Landgraf finished in second place at the US Kids Thailand Golf Championships at Watermill Golf Club in Nakon Nayok in June. Photo: Supplied

Landgraf recently finished in second place at the US Kids Thailand Golf Championships at Watermill Golf Club in Nakon Nayok (June 1-2), and second place at the Thailand Golf Association (TGA) Junior Championships at Kabinburi Sport Club (June 15-16).

In March, she finished in second place at the TGA Junior Qualifier and qualified for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships, which will be held from July 9-11 in San Diego.

Landgraf’s US endeavours will start in San Marcos, California, where she will compete in the FCG International Golf Junior Championships at St Mark Executive Golf Course from July 3-5.

Next, she moves on to San Diego for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships at Singing Hills Golf Resort.

Landgraf will then travel to Las Vegas to compete in the IJGA World Star of Junior Golf tournament at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort.

The 10-year-old, who is a member of Phuket’s Loch Palm Golf Club and Laguna Golf Phuket, will compete in the age 9-10 category as she looks to add to her already long list of golfing achievements.