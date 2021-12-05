BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Golden Fly Series underway in Phuket

PHUKET: The “Golden Fly Series Phuket 2021” is underway at Patong Beach, with world-class athletes doing their best to set new world records in long jump and pole vault with Patong Bay as their backdrop.

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 December 2021, 12:41PM

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over the official opening ceremony on the Patong beach road yesterday (Dec 4), joined by Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

The Patong edition of the three-day event, which concludes today (Dec 5), has attracted world class athletes from 30 countries.

Among the stars taking part are men’s long jump athletes Stelios Malakopoulos (GRE, Paralympic World Record Holder), Zarck Visser (RSA, No. 3 World Ranking 2019), and Yaroslav Isachenko (UKR, National Champion 2020 and Balkan Champion 2019), and women’s long jump athletes Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova (BLR, No. 2 World Ranking 2020) and Violetta Razbeyko (ANA, Final World Championships U20 and European Chamionships U20 2021).

Competing in the men’s pole vault are Matt Ludwig of the USA (No. 3 World Ranking 2020 and a  Tokyo Olympian) and Thai athlete Patsapong Amsam-Ang ( 3rd Asian Games 2018).

Women’s pole vault will be contested by Holly Bradshaw (GBR, Bronze Medal Olympic Games Tokyo), Natalie Uy (PHI, National Record holder) and Thai national Khabut Chonthicha (National Champion 2021).

“This world-class sporting event is being held for the first time in Asia to stimulate the economy and create tourism trends in Thailand and Phuket,” Mr Phiphat said.

“With the hope that the public will join the event and experience this kind of sport closely, to inspire Thai people to turn to exercise and lead to the development of an international athletics athlete,” he continued.

“It is also a good opportunity to awaken the trend of sports tourism and to promote the image of Thailand to tourists around the world, which shows the potential and readiness of the country in the hope of stimulating continually growth of the Thai tourism economy in response to the policy that sports can help restore the economy and society of Thailand in a sustainable way,” he said.

UWC Thailand

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew commented, “The organization of this competition along Patong beach comes with great cooperation and support from all parties, which the province [provincial government] has prepared in terms of hotels, training grounds, playing fields, medical support and disease prevention. as well as providing knowledge about the guidelines for compliance with the requirements of all officials to support athletes from all countries around the world.

“All tourists and Thai citizens traveling to attend the event are safe throughout the competition, from the time they arrive here until they return safely. This helps to enhance a good image and build confidence in Thailand in managing the COVID-19 epidemic. It also shows the potential of Phuket Province to host sporting events and other events in the future,” he said.

Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Mr Kongsak explained to those present, “The Golden Fly Series is a world-class sporting event that has been held in many areas both inside and outside Europe. This year, Thailand is the host of the competition and has succeeded in meeting the targeted policy plans, which in addition to helping to raise the standards of national sports to international sports standards, it also helps to stimulate the economy and tourism in the country through sports tourism.

“It also helps to build confidence in Thailand in the eyes of the world in controlling and managing the epidemic situation of COVID-19 effectively and with strict competition standards and disease prevention measures. This competition was successfully accomplished very well. On behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand, I would like to thank Phuket, both the local government and private agencies, as well as Thai people and other supporters that have given great support to the management of the competition.”

Interested people can view photos of the sporting event Golden Fly Series Phuket 2021 or follow other details at the website https://www.goldenflyseriesthailand.com or Facebook at Golden Fly Series 2021 Phuket

You can stream the events live via the link below.

