Golden Fly Series set to buzz in Patong!

Golden Fly Series set to buzz in Patong!

ATHLETICS: This weekend will see a cast of 22 world-class male and female athletes demonstrating their pole vault and long jump skills as they take part in the inaugural Golden Fly Series at Patong Beach.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 December 2021, 01:00PM

Photo: Golden Fly Series Facebook

Photo: Golden Fly Series Facebook

Several of the athletes competing participated at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo including Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain who won bronze in the women’s pole vault in Japan. Other athletes of note include Greece’s Stelios Malakopoulos, who is the current men’s long jump Paralympic world record holder, and Thailand’s Parinya Chuaimaroeng, the 2019 women’s triple jump Asian Champion.

While no doubt unfamiliar to many, the Golden Fly Series is the creation of former Austrian national Athletics Coach Armin Margreiter who launched across four major European cities in 2013 including Innsbruck, Munich, Cologne and Salzburg.

Margreiter’s dream was to bring what he considered the most spectacular Queen of Olympic Sports - Athletics - to the heart of some of the world’s most beautiful cities and deliver attractive elite sports events to the public.

After a two-year coronavirus-enforced hiatus, the event now touches down in Phuket where it will be held at Patong Beach from tomorrow (Dec 3) until Sunday (Dec 5).

Spectators will get chance to view the athletes performing up close achieving jump distances of over 8 metres with long jump speeds of up to 41 km/h, or targeting heights of over 5.70m with high-tech carbon rods with a thickness of only 2mm.

The “FlySwat”, which with a total length of 83 metres and weighing 25 tonnes is the largest and most flexible certified mobile athletics facility in the world, will be set up on Patong Beach and configured to accommodate the pole vault and long jump disciplines.

The Golden Fly Series is keen to teach kids about athletics and a healthy lifestyle and is free to attend. The action starts from 10am and will be able to be live streamed for those unable to attend (see below).

Athletes long jump men:

Stelios Malakopoulos (GRE, Paralympic World Record Holder)

Zarck Visser (RSA, No. 3 World Ranking 2019)

Yaroslav Isachenko (UKR, National Champion 2020 and Balkan Champion 2019)

Artsiom Huryn (BLR, National Champion 2019)

James Lelliot (GBR, 2nd British Championships 2021)

Suttisak Singkhon (THA, 2nd Asian Games Decathlon 2018)

Athletes long jump women:

Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova (BLR, No. 2 World Ranking 2020)

Parinya Chuaimaroeng (THA, Asian Champion Triple Jump 2019)

Anna Lunyova (UKR, Olympian 2016)

Thai Residential

Maria Natalia Londa (ID, Winner Asian Games 2014)

Violetta Razbeyko (ANA, Final World Championships U20 and European Chamionships U20 2021)

Athletes pole vault men:

Matt Ludwig (USA, No. 3 World Ranking 2020, Tokyo Olympian)

Ersu Sasma (TUR, Final Olympic Games Tokyo)

Jacob Wooten (USA, No. 3 World Ranking 2020)

Patsapong Amsam-Ang (THA, 3rd Asian Games 2018)

Austin Miller (USA, No. 20 World Ranking 2020)

Scott Houston (USA, No. 14 World Ranking 2018 indoor)

Athletes pole vault women:

Holly Bradshaw (GBR, Bronze Medal Olympic Games Tokyo)

Natalie Uy (PHI, National Record holder)

Khabut Chonthicha (THA, National Champion 2021)

Kristen Brown (USA, No. 13 World Ranking 2016)

Megan Zimlich (USA, No. 75 World Ranking 2021 indoor)

Further details can be found at: http://www.goldenflyseries.com/phuket-2021

You can stream the events live via the link below.

