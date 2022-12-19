‘Gold Wing’ big bike riders bring B14mn tourism boost

PHUKET: More than 200 Honda Gold wing riders from 12 countries on Saturday (Dec 17) brought to an end a three-day event in Phuket that raised some B14 million for the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 December 2022, 10:48AM

The big bike enthusiasts hailed from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Italy and the United States.

The three-day, two-night "Wingers Camaraderie Ride 2022" event held Dec 16-18 concluded with a dinner at Boat Lagoon Resort in Koh Kaew.

Newly installed Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod presided over the event.

Mr Danai previously served with the Office of the Inspector General, working as Chief Inspector General at the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT). He replaces previous Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, who now serves as Inspector General at the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

Joining the event, Rachadaporn Oin, Director of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Thiwat Seedobbub, Deputy president of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

The aim of the event was to highlight the attraction of big bike road trips through the provinces along the Andaman coast, especially what has been designated the “Andaman Romantic Route”, noted an official report of the event.

“The event promotes tourism for groups of people who love to ride big bikes to experience natural routes, traditions and cultures, as well as open up new perspectives and experiences, a new dimension of tourism,” the report said.