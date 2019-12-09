Gold rush total reaches 56 as Kingdom’s stars zero in on 3rd spot

SEA GAMES: Another strong showing by the Thai athletes helped the Kingdom close in on third-placed Vietnam in the SEA Games gold medal race in the Philippines yesterday (Dec 8).

GolfBadmintonTaekwondoCyclingAthleticsBoxing

By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 December 2019, 09:20AM

The men's golf team celebrate with their gold medals and the Thai flag. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Kingdom's stars had a fruitful day as they improved their gold medal haul to 56, six adrift of Vietnam at press time.

Hosts the Philippines broke the 100-gold medal mark yesterday, moving to 106 gold medals and looked set to be crowned the overall champions with just three days to go. Indonesia were second with 65.

The Games end on Wednesday.

Delight for takraw, cycling

The sepak takraw team picked up the first gold medal of the day for Thailand yesterday, winning the men's team regu event.

A 3-0 victory over Myanmar at Subic Gymnasium handed Thailand their 43rd gold of the biennial tournament.

The cycling teams had a double celebration after their sweeping victories in the men's road race competition in Tagaytay City.

Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn, Thanakan Chaiyasombat, Peerapol Chawchiangkwang, Sarawut Sirironnachai and Navuti Liphongyu combined to win gold in the team mass start event in a time of 10:07.05min.

Sarawut Sirironnachai then followed it up with the individual mass start title, finishing the race in 3:21.11.

Golden finish for golfers

The golf team ended their campaign on a high note, winning the elusive gold medal in the men's team event yesterday.

The men's golf team of Tanapat Pichaikool, Nopparat Panichpol and Vanchai Luangnitikul defeated holders Singapore to win the gold medal at Luisita Golf and Country Club.

The Thai women's team took home the bronze after beating Indonesia in the third-place play-off.

The golfers ended their campaign with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Double celebration

Wakeboard stars also struck gold yesterday at Deca Wakeboard Park.

Patcharaporn Junnguluam scored 72.33 points to win the top honours in the women's event before Sanya Phonthip made it two for Thailand with a victory in the men's event, scoring 72.67 points

The Thai women's rugby sevens team, the three-time champions, dominated the Philippines 17-7 in the final to remain the strongest team in the region.

The fencing squad delivered another gold medal in the women's team sabre, beating Vietnam 45-40 in final.

Meanwhile Naruephon Chittra beat Rosli Zulhilmi of Malaysia 30-27 in the men's 48kg gold medal match and Ketmanee Chasing edged Erika Islay Bomogao of the Philippines 29-28 in the women's 45kg event of the muay competition.

In karatedo, Arm Sukkiew beat Malaysia's Mathivani Murugeesan 3-2 in the women's -61kg kumite final.

Two for taekwondo

Lakchai Huaihongthong and Nattapat Tantramart added two taekwondo gold medals to the Thai haul on Sunday.

Lakchai edged Arven Alcantara of the Philippines 24-22 to bring home the men's under 68kg gold medal, while Nattapat overwhelmed Robert Kristopher Uy, also from the host country, 17-4 in the men's over 87kg decider.

However, Nutthawee Klompong had to settle for silver after losing to another home athlete Dave Cea 10-5 in the under 74kg final.

Track stars shine again

Natta Nachan won the athletics team's fifth gold of the Games, dominating the women's javelin event with a throw of 55.66 metres. Lo Thi Hoang of Vietnam (53.77) took silver and fellow Thai Jariya Wichaidit (51.80) grabbed bronze.

Hammer thrower Mingkamon Koomphon then made it six with a 55.99m effort, completing a double for Thailand in the event following a victory for Kittipong Boonmawan in the men's event a day earlier. Panwat Gimsrang (55.64m) took bronze.

Ruttanapon Sowan (10.49) and Bandit Chuangchai (10.52) took silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's 100m event, won by Malaysia's Mohammad Haiqal Hanafi (10.36).

Shuttlers reach finals

In badminton, the men's and women's doubles teams will vie for the gold medals after both advanced to the finals.

Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit beat Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-12, 16-21, 21-19 in the men's doubles semi-finals, and Phathaimas Muenwong and Chayanit Chaladchalam defeated Malaysian pair of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean 22-20, 21-11 to progress.

In volleyball, the men's team missed out on a chance to fight for the gold after a 3-2 loss to the Philippines in the semi-finals last night.

The Thai women's team will be aiming to win their 12th straight gold medal when they take on Vietnam today.

Boxers hopeful of adding to gold medal haul

The number of Thai finalists in the 2019 SEA Games boxing competition shot up to seven after four more fighters from the Kingdom won their semi-final battles yesterday.

Three other Thais, Chatchai-decha Butdee (men's 56kg), Wuttichai Masuk (men's 69kg) and Nilawan Techasuep (women's 54kg), had booked their places in the final earlier on Friday (Dec 6).

The Thais did not get the start they had been hoping for as the day began with a loss in the women's 51kg semi-finals at PICC Forum in Manila, where Jutamas Jitpong was outpointed 4-1 by Irish Magno of the Philippines.

However, Ammarit Yaodam put on impressive show in the men's 52kg to beat Jose Quintas Da Silva Barreto of Timor Leste 4-1 and march into the final.

Ammarit's next opponent will be host country's Rogen Ladon, a 5-0 winner over Mohamed Hanurdeen Hamid of Singapore yesterday.

Khunatip Pidnuch became the second Thai boxer to make it to the title showdown yesterday following an overwhelming 5-0 victory over Farrand Papendang of Indonesia in the 60kg division.

Khunatip is also scheduled to meet a Filipino fighter in the final after Charly Suarez of the host nation blanked Thanh Dat of Vietnam 5-0 in the other last-four clash.

Sudaporn Seesondee, one of the Kingdom's top prospects for the gold medal, proved too strong for Sreykhouch Vy of Cambodia, winning their battle for a place in the women's 60kg gold medal match 5-0.

Sudaporn will lock horns with the Philippines' Riza Pasuit, who beat Huswatun Hasanah 4-1 yesterday, in the final.

In the men's 81kg semi-finals, Anavat Thongkrathok defeated Azmi Khir Akyazlan of Malaysia after claiming 29-27 wins on four cards and a 28-28 tie on the fifth to set up a title clash with Troung Dinh Huang of Vietnam.

Atichai Phoemsap was another Thai fighter who failed to make it to the final yesterday after going down 4-1 to James Palicte of the Philippines 4-1 in the men's 64kg semi-finals.

Thailand are hoping to win five gold medals from the boxing competitions of the Games.