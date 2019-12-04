THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gold medal victories for women shuttlers and ice skater Natthapat

Gold medal victories for women shuttlers and ice skater Natthapat

SEA GAMES: Thai badminton stars continued their reign of the women's team event, winning their fourth straight gold medal in the SEA Games in the Philippines yesterday (Dec 3).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 December 2019, 09:24AM

Members of the Thai women's badminton team pose with their gold medals at the SEA Games in Manila on Tuesday. PR

Members of the Thai women's badminton team pose with their gold medals at the SEA Games in Manila on Tuesday. PR

Skating star Natthapat Kancharin celebrates his victory. Photo Bangkok Post

Skating star Natthapat Kancharin celebrates his victory. Photo Bangkok Post

« »

The Thais also savoured success in ice skating as Natthapat Kancharin grabbed the eighth gold medal for the Kingdom at the 30th edition of the biennial event.

The Thai shuttlers defeated 14-time winners Indonesia 3-1 in the final.

The Thais were put on course by 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila.

A lapse in concentration allowed Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to level the score at 1-1 but Ratchanok recovered to take the final game and put the Thais ahead with a 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 victory.

The Thais were rocked by a loss in the doubles when Puttita Supajirakul and Rawinda Prajongjai were beaten 21-17, 21-18 by Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istrani and Apriyani Rahayu.

However, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and the doubles tandem of Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Nuenwong then overpowered their opponents with ease to ensure that the Thais picked up their fourth gold medal in a row in the competition.

Busanan was in top form as she vanquished Fitriani Fitriani 21-8, 21-10.

Chayanit and Phataimas then sealed a 21-8 , 21-17 triumph over Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto.

Each member of the winning team will get a cash reward of B300,000 from the National Sports Development Fund.

Khunying Patama Leesawadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, praised the Thai team for securing the gold medal.

"It was an excellent performance by every member of the team that won us the gold medal today," she said.

"This guarantees that we are the top nation in Asean when it comes to women's badminton. Our next target will be to defend the title again at the next SEA Games."

Ratchanok, Busanan and Rawinda will not be able to help the team in the remaining badminton events of the SEA Games.

Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020

The trio have qualified for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, next week.

Awesome skater

Natthapat was in brilliant form yesterday as he dominated the men's short track speed 500m event to add the second gold of the day to the Thai tally.

Triphob Thongngam took the bronze in the same event.

Natthapat left everyone in his wake as he raced to win the four-man final in 47.763 seconds, beating Indonesia's Stevanus Wihardja to second spot.

There were some silver medals as well for the Thai contingent yesterday.

Annop Arromsaranon missed the men's bowling singles event gold by a whisker, finishing only three points behind Malaysia's Tan Chye Chern, who accumulated 1,334 points.

In gymnastics, Surintornta Tikumporn (13.833 points) was a distant second to the Philippines' Yulo carlos Edriel, who took the men's floor exercise gold with a total of 14.700 points.

In wushu, Kittisak Suksanguan lost two rounds of the men's sanda 65kg final to the host country's Clemente Tabugara Jr to settle for the silver medal following a 2-1 loss.

Meanwhile, powerful Typhoon Kammuri forced organisers of the SEA Games to reschedule about half of the events set for yesterday although they pledged the competition would finish on time.

The storm, which made landfall late on Monday, wrought particular havoc on water-based and outdoor events, causing approximately 16 of them to be postponed.

However, roughly 17 other competitions, primarily indoor ones, were supposed to go ahead as planned, a statement from the organisers said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta
Suphanat late brace helps War Elephants keep hopes alive
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Day 2 down to tactics and experience
Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds
Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize
War Elephants aim to trample Laos in final group match
Good wind, close racing on first day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Liverpool extend lead at the top as Manchester City slip up
War Elephants keep semis hopes alive with win over Singapore
Thais open SEA Games account with three golds
Hamilton closes season in style
Fanatical Thai sports fans would cancel honeymoons, risk jobs to support their teams, reports survey
Indian football club the latest to be added to Manchester City led global empire
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole in Abu Dhabi
Thais vow to put up a fight for last 4 spot at SEA Games

 

Phuket community
Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

...published how much everyone will get finally.Better to stop whinging until you know the final out...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Kurt,please name me one country where they treat or pay illegal immigrants the same way as locals.Na...(Read More)

Construction equipment warehouse goes up in flames

Torrential rain from 5pm onwards meant we had the irony of fire engines stuck in the traffic jam cau...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

Why, oh why do they not run it up the electrical pylon access road that is about 1 km to the west of...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

There was a time when women could not own property or vote-feminists got that changed. Progress is ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Actually that you feel sorry for illegal working Burmese and that you would like to see that illegal...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

"No derailing/attention deviation" K,it is you who jumps from one topic to another.Origina...(Read More)

Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

Simply a demotion. It was never justified why 40 daily needed foreign, well trained volunteers, were...(Read More)

Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods

Just a thought. Would it be better if these goods be visibly and permanently marked and then given ...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020

Thinking about it, I still not understand why there must be build an separate TWO STORY X-ray room b...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Football