Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gold hold-up suspect claims he 'killed for the thrill'

Gold hold-up suspect claims he 'killed for the thrill'

BANGKOK: The suspect arrested for the triple-murder and holdup at a gold shop in Lop Buri two weeks ago is the director of a primary school and claimed he killed to spice up his boring life, according to police sources.

violencecrimemurderhomicidedeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 January 2020, 06:11PM

Police commandos escort robbery-murderer suspect Prasitthichai Khaokaeo, 38, into the tourist police office in Lop Buri province earlier today (Jan 22). Photo: Royal Thai Police

Police commandos escort robbery-murderer suspect Prasitthichai Khaokaeo, 38, into the tourist police office in Lop Buri province earlier today (Jan 22). Photo: Royal Thai Police

A picture of Prasitthichai Khaokaeo from his Facebook page. Photo: via Bangkok Post

A picture of Prasitthichai Khaokaeo from his Facebook page. Photo: via Bangkok Post

« »

The man suspected of shooting dead three people, including a young boy, and severely wounding four others is Prasitthichai Khaokaeo, 38, the director of Wat Pho Chai School in nearby Muang district of neighbouring Sing Buri province, the sources said.

The suspect was arrested in Lop Buri this morning on his way to work at the school.

According to the sources, investigators from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) identified the suspect a week ago thanks to tips from local residents. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest yesterday evening.

Mr Prasitthichai lives in Lop Buri and was arrested while driving to his black BMW Series 5 car, registered in Bangkok, to his school this morning.

Armed CSD police stopped the car on Highway 311 in tambon Tha Wung of Tha Wung district, Lop Buri.

Prasitthichai did not resist arrest. Police did not find a gun in the car, but did find a lot of 9mm pistol ammunition, the same calibre used by gunman in the murder and robbery at the Aurora gold shop in the Robinson store complex in Lop Buri on the night of Jan 9.

“Mr Prasitthichai said that he committed the crime because he was bored with his life and needed a challenge and excitement to spice it up. He knew well that police would finally arrest him,” a source said.

He allegedly used a Czech-made CZ SP-01 semi-automatic pistol that belonged to his father, a former policeman. He returned the gun to his father the day after the crime. He also returned the red Yamaha Fino motorcycle he used during the hold-up to his father-in-law.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Police said they did not really believe the suspect killed for the thrill, and would continue to question him.

The suspect today took police to a spot along a secondary road where he ditched the clothes he wore on the day of the crime. He dumped them in Tambon Kok Ko of Muang district, Lop Buri.

The suspect allegedly also told police he dumped the gold he stole in the Chao Phraya river, under Bang Rachan bridge in tambon Bang Man of Muang district, Sing Buri. Police were verifying the claim.

One of the people killed during the hold-up was Thidarat Thongthip, 31, a woman employed by the Aurora gold shop at Robinson department store in Lop Buri.

Her father Surakit Thongthip on Wednesday rejected speculation that the crime was motivated by jealousy. He said he had never met or even seen the suspect.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold heist killer caught! South Thailand peace talks? 437 schools shut! || January 22
Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu
Lop Buri gold shop killer arrested
First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine
City Hall shuts 437 schools for a day but parents demand drastic action against smog
China virus hits US shores as death toll reaches six
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Illuminati case verdict? Coral catchers caught! Smoggy Bangkok? || January 21
Water supply outage in Wichit
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman
Death toll from SARS-like China virus now officially at six
British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan flu’
BoT relaxes LTV rule for mortgages
Future Forward Party found not guilty of opposing monarchy
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

 

Phuket community
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

Hehehe, who on earth leaves belongings worth B108,500 in the car after parking in front of home? Som...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

"This moment a british tourist..." A very "helpful" comment from K. again.Well d...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

We not hear anymore about that Phuket kayak foreign tourists anymore. What about them?...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

The Bangkok pollution, verbal exported all over the world. A Prime minister with hands in the air: &...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

A very true warning, however Thai Government, including TAT, and silent ordered governors, just go f...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

These water shortages could have been corrected over the last 10 years. Decisions were made to not ...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

Dangerous air pollution BKK, The PM bounce it back to people. Even say to journalists: " What c...(Read More)

Gold theft killer ‘may be former military’

Gold theft killer may be former military, but not a state official. What nonsense statement is that...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Jor12... so you have seen the "budget," or is it more fake commenting....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Hubert, then if K didn't comment then you would have little to read, many of kurt's comments...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 