God is a DJ - A divine event at Dream Beach Club

Ladies and Gentleman, get ready to change your party plans. Whatever invites you may have received for New Year’s Eve, clear the decks. Raid your tenuous excuse bank… picking up your Nobel Peace prize, alien abduction, whatever.

EntertainmentCommunity

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 November 2018, 05:16PM

Because on Dec 31 at Dream Beach Club Phuket you’d be mad not to be dancing your rocks off to one of the most important and influential electronica bands of the past 20 years. Faithless are coming to town. Yes. FAITHLESS!

Dream Beach Club shall be hosting a world exclusive Faithless DJ set by Sister Bliss. The line-up also includes a performance by Errol Reid, live vocalist from global superstar DJ band the Swedish House Mafia, along with the usual extravagant crowd-pleasers at Dream that will make for a memorable night including aerial and dance performers, live musicians and countdown fireworks.

The only problem is what to do with yourself ‘til then? No worries, Dream’s impressive high season schedule has got you covered.

Soul Heaven Saturdays gets you straight into your weekend groove as the iconic record label and party people move from their summer home in Ibiza for a series of weekly pool parties at the club, featuring an incredible line-up of international guest DJs and Artists such as Sandy Rivera, Barbara Tucker, Sam Divine, Natasha Kitty Kat, Lenny Fontana and Melon Bomb.

And for the day of rest? Have no fear, Sunday Brunch Club is back!

The all new season Sunday Brunch Club features over 120 delicious Sunday favourites accompanied by a live acoustic brunch set, Dream B-Boys, live musicians, Dream Dancers and international DJs to see you through.

After your weekend of partying settle down to catch a great movie under the stars at Dream Beach Cinema Club each Monday night. Complete with a giant outdoor movie screen with surround system and cool, breezy weather – it is a great way to spend your start to the week. Snack on popcorn and enjoy food and beverage specials.

Along with the beautiful lounge, intricate pool areas and poolside and beachfront bed packages, Dream Beach Club also have a stylish upstairs venue, Level One. This ultra-chic club, boasting state-of-the-art VOID Acoustics sound system has an additional range of high season events.

And there’s an eclectic medley of party nights including live singers and musicians, Dream Dancers, cabaret style and Burlesque performances to thrill and entertain the club goer with weekly avant-garde shows. For those in the sultry mood, sander on down to Level One’s Gin & Jazz Nights.

Level One will also be hosting a Christmas Eve Party. Join the Dream Beach club team for Christmas cheer with 2 hours of luxury canapes created by Executive Chef Kiattisak, and dance the night away with resident DJ Vikki Love.

The rains are nearly over, it’s time to wake from your slumber. With this events list, you’ll be pleading for insomnia. It’s time to truly welcome in the high season down at Dream Beach Club.

Dream Beach Club

Layan Beach, Soi 2, Thalang, Phuket

Tel: +66 98 048 3500

Email: reservations@dreambeachclub.com

Visit www.dreambeachclub.com for more information on VIP Members details,

loyalty cards and sun bed packages.

Dream Beach Club offers FREE pickup

service (Laguna, Bangtao, Mai Khao

and Naithon). Pick up is subject to

availability at time of request.